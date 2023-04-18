Legacy Real Estate & Associates, ERA Powered, based in Fremont, California, has announced that veteran real estate broker, Christine Lynch, has joined the firm as a broker associate/REALTOR®.

“I love the vibrance and culture they have built,” said Lynch. “That sense of team is special and is something I knew I wanted to be part of. Making connections and building relationships has driven my real estate career and today, joining Legacy Real Estate is the best way for me to continue supporting my clients and customers.”

Legacy Real Estate representatives said that the brokerage is a natural fit for an agent as established and well-respected as Christine. “I’ve always held Christine’s work ethic in high regard, and I’m eager to collaborate with her to elevate her personal brand and provide exceptional service to her clients,” added Judi Nield, director of Marketing.

“Today, there are more ways than ever to market a Tracy property, and it requires savvy, support and creativity to cut through the noise,” said Lynch. “That’s what Legacy Real Estate does best and why I am so excited to join the firm.”

Prior to joining Legacy Real Estate, Christine was the managing broker at the Tracy Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Drysdale Properties office since February 2014, a release noted. She is active in the local real estate boards, an advocate for ethics and professionalism standard hearings and is widely respected among her colleagues and peers.

In her professional career, Christine has received numerous prestigious awards and has held many leadership roles, including:

2019-2020 Central Valley Association of REALTORS®, Board of Directors

2017-2018 Central Valley Association of REALTORS®, Tracy Council Member

2014 Central Valley Association of REALTORS®, Tracy Council Chair

2013 Central Valley Association of REALTORS® Presidents Award Recipient

2012 Central Valley Association of REALTORS®, Association President

2011 Central Valley Association of REALTORS®, Tracy Council Chair

2010 & 2013 REALTOR® of the Year for the CVAR Tracy Council

2009-2013 Central Valley Association of REALTORS®, Board of Directors

“We are excited and proud to welcome Christine to the Legacy family,” said Bill Aboumrad, president and broker/owner of Legacy Real Estate & Associates. “Christine’s extensive knowledge of the Tracy real estate market and her commitment to providing exceptional service to her clients make her an ideal addition to our team.”

“It is rewarding helping others achieve successful careers,” added Lynch. “I strive to never stop learning and am dedicated to sharpening my skills to best serve my clients and agents I can help along the way. This business is always changing, and agents need to also.”

For more information, visit https://www.era.com/.