Excelsior Realty, a luxury real estate firm based in Mattituck, New York, has affiliated with Century 21 Real Estate LLC, the company has announced. The firm, which specializes in luxury real estate in the Hamptons, North Fork, and Queens, Suffolk and Nassau counties, will now do business as CENTURY 21 Excelsior Realty. This strengthens the Century 21 brand’s presence in Long Island.

The company is led by broker/owner Douglas Cabral. Since obtaining his broker’s license in 2018, Cabral has been featured in Behind the Hedges magazine for making the 5th priciest residential sale on the North Fork in 2021. Prior to entering the real estate industry, Cabral ran his own multi-office insurance agency that served over 10,000 clients, a release noted.

Cabral will leverage his affiliation with the CENTURY 21 brand to fuel growth through both targeted recruitment efforts and strategic mergers and acquisitions. He has embraced a technology-driven approach to real estate, using digital marketing and social media to increase awareness and connectivity with customers.

“I love serving as a conduit for a successful future for both my clients and affiliated agents. Our affiliation with Century 21 Real Estate will be a huge differentiator for us that will help drive growth,” says Cabral. “In addition to elevating the client experience with the support of a global network complemented by local brand power, I’m also looking forward to providing the right resources and tools to help new entrepreneurs launch their business and work with seasoned agents to enhance their business.”

The company noted that Cabral and his team will have access to the CENTURY 21® brand’s resources, from technology and marketing, lead generation, agent learning and coaching, and innovative productivity platform to help better serve and deliver the highest quality of service to buyers, sellers and investors.

“Doug’s impressive and multi-faceted career, fierce entrepreneurial spirit and focus on quality service are a surefire combination for success,” said Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “Not only does he epitomize our brand values, Doug is also focused on strengthening his firm’s future by tapping into the power of the CENTURY 21® brand. We are lucky to have someone of his caliber join our network of relentless professionals.”

For more information, visit https://www.century21.com/.