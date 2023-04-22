Buying or selling a home can be a challenging, stress-filled and often emotional experience, especially in today’s complex real estate market. As a REALTOR®, you’re resolved to help your clients make the process go as smoothly as possible from start to finish.

Luckily, REALTOR Benefits® is there for you—and your clients—with exclusive savings on key products and services. Through NAR REALTOR Benefits®, the association’s exclusive member benefits program, you and your clients have access to special offers on everything from home improvements and junk removal to home insurance and new appliances. These member benefits are a win-win, saving your clients time and money while reinforcing your value as the go-to real estate professional in their eyes.

“Having the right connections and being able to refer your clients to vetted companies goes a long way in reassuring them that their most important investment rests in good hands,” says Rhonny Barragan, NAR’s vice president of strategic alliances. “It builds trust when you can show your clients right in the moment that you’re committed to happy homeownership—even after the sale. That sense of trust can lead to long-lasting client relationships and more referrals over time.”

Build your reputation as an invaluable client resource when you take advantage of these REALTOR Benefits® solutions to add to your portfolio.

Inspection time? Help your clients handle anything that turns up

With the cost of homes and everyday expenses rising, it’s important that homeowners clearly understand their home’s condition and budget for repair needs diagnosed during the home inspection. That’s where a one-stop repair shop comes in handy. Refer your clients to PunchListUSA for free, next-day online repair estimates and 5% savings on repair services. The Charleston-based company provides turnkey repair, renovation and maintenance services in 14 U.S. markets and online repair estimates to homeowners nationwide.

Learn more at https://www.nar.realtor/realtor-benefits-program/home-lifestyle/punchlistusa.

Offer your clients decluttering solutions at a discount

Every REALTOR® knows that a clutter-free home will sell faster, but most sellers don’t want to spend a fortune on professionally staging a home they’re moving out of. And buyers may not want to hire an expensive professional organizer to help them get rid of unneeded items before moving. Instead, offer them a smart and easy solution: a chance to declutter with an exclusive discount of $50 on junk removal services from REALTOR Benefits® partner 1-800-GOT-JUNK?. The discount can easily be shared with clients, helping them save before, during or after they move. Simply share the code NAR50 and let them know to provide it when they book online or by phone.

To learn more, visit https://www.nar.realtor/realtor-benefits-program/home-lifestyle/1-800-got-junk.

Give your buyers peace of mind with insurance savings

As a REALTOR®, you’re eligible for substantial discounts through Liberty Mutual—NAR’s exclusive auto, home and renters insurance provider. Did you know that you can share those savings with your clients? Refer them to Liberty Mutual to help them manage their risk and feel more secure knowing they’re covered throughout their move with quality coverage and expert advice. Liberty Mutual’s Auto Insurance Referral Program™ lets you extend to your clients the same insurance savings and benefits you have access to through REALTOR Benefits® with savings up to $407 on home insurance, $652 on auto insurance and $947 on both auto and home insurance.

Savings validated by new customers who switched to Liberty Mutual in 2021 and participated in a countrywide survey. Savings may vary. Comparison does not apply in MA.

Find out more at https://www.nar.realtor/realtor-benefits-program/personal-insurance/liberty-mutual.

Share exclusive appliance discounts with your clients

Whether your clients are looking to spruce up their home to make it more marketable for sale or freshen up a new home with energy-efficient appliances, you’ve got them covered thanks to NAR’s REALTOR Benefits® partnership with the online GE Appliances Store. Just set up your online account and start referring clients to exclusive promotional and rebate offers on appliances, including refrigerators, freezers, ovens, washers, dryers and more from the Monogram®, Café™, GE Profile™, GE®, Haier and Hotpoint® brands. In-home delivery, installation and haul-away services are also offered where available.

Visit https://www.nar.realtor/realtor-benefits-program/home-lifestyle/ge-appliances-store to get started.

With the current shifting tides of the real estate market, it’s more important than ever to demonstrate your value to clients and set yourself apart from the competition. One of the best ways to do that is to help ease the transition by serving as the one-stop resource for all their needs before, during and after the transaction.

For more information, visit https://www.nar.realtor/realtor-benefits-program.