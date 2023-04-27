Editor’s Note: This is part of a monthly video series from the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® to inform and educate members about important aspects of being a real estate professional. Watch for this series each month in RISMedia’s Daily News.

In this latest Window to the Law from NAR, find out what real estate professionals need to know to help combat money laundering schemes in real estate, including updates to two FinCEN rules: Geographic Targeting Orders and the new Beneficial Ownership Rule.

Click here to watch the video.