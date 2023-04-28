Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty announces a unique property listing on the market. The listing is currently owned by Dreams Come True, a Florida organization dedicated to fulfilling the dreams of children battling life-threatening illnesses. Dreams Come True received the property, consisting of 10 vacant acres, via anonymous donation; they will use the proceeds of the transaction to help children in need, the company stated.

To maximize the power of this donation, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty is waiving the real estate fees associated with the transaction. REALTOR® and listing agent Liz Bobeck is generously waiving her commission so that all proceeds benefit Dreams Come True. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty has a long-standing partnership with Dreams Come True; this is just their latest endeavor together, the company said.

“We are truly grateful for this donation and the wonderful support from the entire team at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty including REALTOR® Liz Bobeck,” said Dreams Come True Executive Director Sheri Criswell. “With more than 600 children dreaming, our ability to deliver and fulfill the power of a dream is only possible through the generosity of our donors and community partners.”

The property is located east of U.S. Highway 90 off of NE Beulah Church Road in Madison County. The MLS listing states the 10-acre property is ready for building a dream country home and conveniently located to grocery stores and Interstate 10. The listing price is $65,000.

“We are deeply committed to supporting the mission of this wonderful organization and help make dreams come true for many deserving local children,” said Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty Founder and Chairman Linda Sherrer. “Our company and our partners are privileged to support and contribute to this generous and meaningful donation.”

