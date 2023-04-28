The National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) has opened registration for its 2023 REALTORS® Legislative Meetings. The annual event will take place from May 6-11 in Washington, D.C. at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center.

After being held virtually during the earlier stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting returned to in-person meetings during 2022.

“NAR continues its advocacy efforts by striving to have a greater impact than ever before,” said NAR President Penny Parcell. “We have remained committed to ensuring that all Americans have the opportunity to become homeowners, which is a cornerstone of the American Dream and the route to economic well-being and building generational wealth. NAR will continue to promote the importance of access to homeownership, increasing the national inventory of safe and affordable housing, ensuring fair housing for all, and building strong, resilient communities and businesses. This year’s event will be held in person, and we are very excited to once again facilitate important discussions on politics and policy among REALTORS®, lawmakers, and industry leaders.”

NAR members can visit https://registration.experientevent.com/showNAR231 to register for the upcoming event. Registration for REALTORS® and the media is free. Members of the media looking to register can do so by contacting Tori Syrek at TSyrek@nar.realtor.

For more information, visit https://legislative.realtor/schedule/.