The success of any real estate business hinges on the ability to continuously find new clients. According to research, nearly three-quarters of all real estate agents say their No. 1 challenge is getting client leads. Therefore, building a personalized plan to get the clients you need should be an essential part of your overall strategy.

Ways to uncover client sources

There are many strategies for finding qualified leads. An obvious first step is to rely on friends and family to help spread the word. However, while it’s standard practice to keep your closest support system in the know, you can’t expect to get decades of business from a handful of people. On average, homeowners stay in their homes for 13 years. Even if your cousin becomes a client this month, they likely won’t need your services again for a long time.

Keeping this in mind, here are four additional strategies to help you find success.

Define your target market. A common misstep in real estate is trying to attract anyone and everyone. While it might seem like marketing to the masses will deliver high volumes of qualified leads, that’s simply not the case. Instead, focus on defining your brand. Whether it’s your skill set, your background, your connections or your knowledge of local neighborhoods, find what sets you apart from other agents. This will help you determine your target market and build strategies specifically for them. Be active in your local community. Becoming a familiar face in your local community will help you stay top of mind with potential clients. By volunteering for local organizations, attending community events and even going door to door to introduce yourself to the neighbors of your current listings, you can build a solid reputation that leads to new business. Build an impressive online presence. The National Association of REALTORS® indicates that 97% of homebuyers use the internet to search for a new home. Therefore, it’s critical to have a strong online presence. Get started by creating a professional website that showcases your listings, branding, key differentiators and relevant resources. This will make it easy for potential clients to find you and understand what you bring to the table. Be active on social media. Social media is one of the fastest ways to connect and engage with potential buyers. To maximize your impact, research the audience you want to speak to and understand their preferences and buying decisions. This will help you craft content that will resonate with them. Then create a content calendar to help diversify your topics and posting times.

Success in real estate takes time, effort and a solid plan. By consistently finding ways to promote yourself online and within your local community, you’ll build a solid client base and find the sourcing methods that work best for you.

Tina Lapp is head of customer experience and instruction for Colibri Real Estate. With nearly 30 years of professional education experience in the real estate sector, Lapp empowers aspiring and seasoned professionals to thrive in their careers. Lapp was inducted into the RISMedia Newsmakers Hall of Fame in 2022.

For more information, visit https://www.colibrirealestate.com/accelerator.

