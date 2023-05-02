John L. Scott Real Estate has announced the opening of a new real estate office, Clark County West, located in Ridgefield, Washington. The city has easy access to both Portland and Vancouver, making it a smart location, the company said.

Clark County West is strategically positioned to serve the growth and development of regions including Salmon Creek, Battleground, and La Center. With an additional 34 John L. Scott brokers joining the new office, Clark County West is poised to be a key player in the local market.

Managing broker and office leader Gregg White is ready to expand John L. Scott’s presence in the region with a team of experienced brokers who are committed to providing exceptional service.

Scott Haligan, John L. Scott’s VP of residential operations in Oregon and Southwest Washington shared, “Gregg has been a Clark County broker for over 30 years and demonstrates effective training skills and has an impactful leadership style.”

For more information, visit https://www.johnlscott.com/home.