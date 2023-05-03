Georgia luxury firm Harry Norman, REALTORS® has announced a partnership with Real estate technology company Reliance Network. They will launch Harry Norman’s new website featuring Reliance’s state-of-the-art Hyperlocal MLS search experience.

“With any technology or innovation that we introduce, we have the client and agent experience at the forefront of our decisions,” says Jenni Bonura, president and CEO of Harry Norman, REALTORS®. “Working with Reliance Network, brings an award-winning web provider to our robust technologies and enables us to elevate the support for clients and positions us for continued growth.”

Serving the Atlanta metropolitan area, north Georgia and Georgia’s Coast, Harry Norman, REALTORS® operates 15 sales offices with more than 1,000 real estate professionals. Founded in 1930 by Mrs. Emmaline Norman, Harry Norman, REALTORS® is renowned for being Atlanta’s first residential real estate firm. A company built on the promise of exceptional client service, Harry Norman, REALTORS® now extends this experience through the digital space.

Reliance says the company is excited to introduce its next generation of luxury and showcase real estate websites, CRM marketing, property-centric search, and an exclusive new SEO framework.

The launch of Harry Norman, REALTORS®’ new website marketing platform epitomizes Reliance’s new Hyperlocal Search experience, built around every property, neighborhood and community in Harry Norman, REALTORS®’ local markets and supported by forever URLs and integrated market reports. The company’s new websites feature clean lines and rich imagery that reflect the integrity of its longstanding brand.

“Harry Norman, REALTORS® is one of real estate’s preeminent brands, recognized for providing the very best tools and services for customers and agents alike. That is why we are so honored to be their strategic website marketing partner,” says Sean McRae, CEO of Reliance Network. “The new Harry Norman, REALTORS® websites showcase an all-new generation of technologies in Search, SEO, Lead Development, and Keep in Touch automation. Part of our commitment to deliver a great real estate experience with cutting-edge software and marketing.”

For more information, visit https://www.harrynorman.com/.