Many people pursue real estate because it offers them independence, connections, a chance to build skills and help people achieve the dream of homeownership. But in the end, if you aren’t making a living, you won’t be able to build a sustainable career that affords you these benefits and others.

With a sharp eye on the real estate bottom line, RISMedia has launched its second annual study of industry contracts and commissions, aiming to reveal new trends and further demystify the process by which agents make a living—from commission splits to profit sharing.

Take the Survey Here

Last year’s groundbreaking report was able to dive deep into a huge number of important discoveries around commissions and contracts. From revealing what splits are most common (77-33 was the average, though it varied across different groups and regions) to delving into how agents and brokers negotiate their contracts (almost 40% have never negotiated, but those who do make more money), this year’s report promises even more insights into how best to maximize your earnings.

Even more than in years past, understanding commissions and proactively focusing on your bottom line is vital and urgent. Lawsuits threaten to change the fundamental structures of real estate compensation, and a shifting market means more competition for clients in nearly every region. Finding out how much you can—or should—be earning could easily be the difference in a tight market, as the potential for policy change still looms.

But RISMedia is not relying on shaky public data or extrapolated samples of stale regional surveys—we are relying on you, as part of our national real estate audience, to help us create these insights. By filling out a 10-minute survey, you can be part of cutting-edge research, and help us change the conversation around real estate compensation.

With the report publishing in June for Premier members and the survey closing soon, there is no time to waste. Participate in RISMedia’s 2023 Contract & Commission Survey and help take charge of your earnings today.