California Regional Multiple Listing Service (CRMLS) has announced an agreement with Local Logic, a location intelligence provider that quantifies location at scale. Through this arrangement, Local Logic will provide all current CRMLS users with powerful localized data insights such as demographics, location scores, local neighborhood profiles, points of interest, and school data. Local Logic’s products will be accessible in existing CRMLS tools and included in future member solution launches.

“By working with Local Logic, CRMLS continues to expand our mission to provide as much property-centric data to our users by offering the most innovative data solutions,” said CRMLS CEO Art Carter. “Local Logic’s industry-leading data will provide our users with a competitive edge and empower them with incredibly comprehensive information that goes far beyond the basics of a property.”

Local Logic, according to a release, has built proprietary insights on over 75 billion data points that quantify the built world using data and AI. The company’s insights are used across the $217 trillion real estate market by making location universally understandable and actionable for investors, developers, and governments with the ambition of helping build cities that are more sustainable and equitable for the people that live in them. Their platform provides a vast amount of data with a focus on precise accuracy, which affords organizations like CRMLS the advantage of a single solution with multiple data insights and removes the need to rely on multiple third-party vendors.

“CRMLS is known for its innovation and providing its users with industry-leading technology solutions to power their work,” said Vincent-Charles Hodder, CEO and co-founder of Local Logic. “We’re so excited to bring the power of our data insights to CRMLS users and clients.”

Local Logic’s data will be available for use in all CRMLS systems including Matrix, Paragon and Flexmls by mid-year 2023. For more information, visit https://go.crmls.org/.