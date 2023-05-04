Leading Real Estate Companies of the World (LeadingRE) has announced that Susan Babb, director of relocation and corporate services, CRP, GRP, of Jack Conway in Hanover, Massachusetts, has been elected to the company’s Advisory Council, a leadership group that provides guidance on key initiatives for the firm.

The Advisory Council works closely with the LeadingRE management team on vital relocation, business development and lead generation programs. Council members also serve as mentors for other affiliates and ambassadors for the organization’s extensive programs. Participants are elected by fellow council members to serve a three-year term and are chosen based on the merits of their professional experience and reputation.

“Our Advisory Council consists of some of the most accomplished and successful relocation professionals in the industry. We rely on their guidance and expertise to help us deliver impactful programs and business opportunities for our members around the world, and we are incredibly thankful for their generosity in sharing their time and expertise,” said LeadingRE Director, Member Services Erika Labutka, CRP, GRP.

“I am truly honored to have been elected to the LeadingRE Advisory Council,” said Babb. “With my experience at Jack Conway and passion for relocation, I am excited to collaborate with this talented group and make a positive impact in the LeadingRE network.”

LeadingRE is a global real estate network comprised of 550 market-leading firms in 70 countries.

For more information, visit https://www.jackconway.com/.