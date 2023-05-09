HUNT Real Estate has announced that effective immediately, Charles F. Hunt has been promoted to president, residential brokerage and chief operating officer for the company. The residential brokerage consists of 60 residential branch offices throughout New York State, Massachusetts, and Arizona.

Hunt is the great-grandson of company founder Charles S. Hunt–he joined the company in 2007, and has served as a sales professional, branch director, regional general manager, and most recently as chief operating officer of the corporation, a position he will maintain. Hunt is a graduate of Bentley University in Waltham, Massachusetts, and later received his Master of Business Administration from the State University of New York at Buffalo.

“It is important that the next generation is positioned to take this key element of our organization forward, given the rapid changes in technology and how we transact business,” said chairman and CEO, Peter F. Hunt, Charles F. Hunt’s father. “The real estate industry is facing challenges, as are many industries in today’s economic conditions. Charlie represents the best of the leadership cadre in our industry today and will move us forward, building on our 112-year history.”



For more information, visit https://www.huntrealestate.com/.