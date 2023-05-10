At its recent annual awards program, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona Properties announced that the company closed 10,854 transactions and completed $7.2 billion in real estate sales during 2022.

At the program, the company’s top 10 teams and top 10 individual sales executives were recognized. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona Properties’ top 10 individual sales executives for 2022 were:



Linda Salkow, over $34 million in sales volume Teresa R. Fahl Judy Zimet Michelle Miller Nisreen Hawley Nora Heideman Marie Heilman Dave Patterson Jenna Ronan Velma Herzberg

The company’s top 10 teams for 2022 were:

The Santistevan Group, $92 million in sales volume The Chandler Ocotillo Group Fine Homes Group (FHG) The Murphy Team Z Luxury Group The Klibanoff The Leahy Team The Bray Team Mattisinko Group Desert Pinnacle Group

Real estate agent Sonya Ashford from the Sedona office was named Rookie of the Year and the Northwest and Anthem branch, managed by Brandon Cohen, was named Branch of the Year. Alicia Isaac was named Employee of the Year.

“Not only is the Berkshire Hathaway brand now the #4 Most Admired Brand in the world, according to Fortune magazine, but in Arizona, our average sales price was one of the highest in the market,” said CEO Troy Reierson. “That says so much about our executives and their commitment to providing the absolute best service to their clients.”



Reierson cited multiple initiatives to help one of the state’s largest real estate firms continue to grow in 2023. New technology, new office locations and new coaching programs are all underway to help the firm’s sales executives serve their clients and businesses better.



For more information, visit https://www.bhhsaz.com/.