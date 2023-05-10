Forbes Global Properties has announced that the Luxury specialist firm Best Invest has joined their network and will represent the Forbes brand in the Republic of Turkey.



“Best Invest is proud to join Forbes Global Properties,” said Mehmet Gökkaya, general director, Best Invest. “We are confident that our valued buyers and sellers will benefit from the extended reach and depth of resources that the network offers.

Forbes Global Properties is now represented by real estate agents across 22 countries in more than 440 locations, the company said. Best Invest joins this network of top brokerages with proven records of success in luxury property sales.

“We are delighted to welcome Best Invest to the Forbes Global Properties network,” said Michael Jalbert, CEO of Forbes Global Properties. “Best Invest is a local market leader and ideal ambassador for the Republic of Turkey, an area that seamlessly melds history with modern world-class lifestyle amenities.

As a member of this network, Best Invest will benefit from Forbes’ reported audience of more than 140 million to connect with affluent potential homebuyers and sellers about luxury properties for sale around the world.

Homes will be presented across Forbes and Forbes Global Properties print, digital, and social media channels with expert commentary, timely market data, and top-tier editorials. Best Invest’s prime residential listings will be showcased on forbesglobalproperties.com, a curated collection of high-value homes for sale worldwide.

For more information, visit https://www.forbesglobalproperties.com/.