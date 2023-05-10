Editor’s Note: Social Skills is a bi-monthly feature in RISMedia’s Daily News focused on social media and digital marketing tips, trends and solutions for agents and brokers.

When building your career as a REALTOR®, whether you’re on day one or 15 years in, it’s always good to connect with other professionals for advice and their experiences. Connecting with people face-to-face is important, but that isn’t always possible. Luckily, we live in the world of modern technology, and have social media to connect with others all over that we may never have crossed paths with otherwise.

Using your social media to follow other popular industry professionals and organizations is a great way to learn and grow from your peers and educators. Not only will they provide great coaching and experiences for you to absorb, but they also provide inspiration for building your own social media presence.

With that in mind, here are a few great real estate social media accounts to follow:

RISMedia (@rismediaupdates)

If you’re looking for news to stay on top of the market’s ebbs and flows, follow our social media. We share up-to-date news and announcements from all the top real estate organizations, business development pieces from coaches and organizations, and award-winning enterprise journalism on all the trends of the industry. Plus, you won’t miss updates on our educational webinars and events. Follow us to stay informed and learn!

The Center for Realtor Development (@narcrd)

The National Association of REALTORS®’ CRD is built on helping agents advance their careers and build their businesses. CRD shares a lot of explanations and educational information on aspects of working in the industry, such as guides to certifications, ChatGPT and more. Following CRD will give you a little bit of high-quality education on the foundations of real estate daily through your social media.

Colibri Real Estate (@colibrirealestate)

Colibri also is committed to providing real estate education and licensing to agents. They focus on advice and tips in building yourself as a brand and a REALTOR®. Following Colibri will teach you anything from building trust with clients, to how to market based on the seasons and the changes in the market flow. If you’re looking for advice from an organization built of professionals with varied experience, Colibri is the account to follow.

Stefanie Kebede (@stefaniekebede)

Stefanie is a Gen Z real estate investor who makes TikTok content for those looking to get their start in investing, and the industry as a whole. At only 22 years old, she has a lot of success under her belt, and a pretty big following to boot (over 100k followers to be exact). Her account features a lot of behind the scenes of her work on flipping properties, cold calling and more. Following Stefanie is a great way to get a lot of insight into investing from a successful Gen Z REALTOR®.

Liz Brown (@lizbrownrealtordaily)

While Liz is a REALTOR® and focuses some of her content on that, she also doubles as a social media coach. She shares all the go-tos—video ideas, posting challenges, etc—for building a social media following and becoming a real estate influencer yourself. Plus, as a seasoned agent she has a lot of experience in the industry that she talks about as well. She’s the perfect follow to boost your social media, and get great real estate tips in the process.

Wayne Turner (@therealwayneturner)

The owner of his own brokerage with 28 years of experience in the industry, Wayne Turner has a lot of insight on building a career in real estate. He shares a lot of information on investing and sales that will help you build your business into a powerhouse that will expand and persevere, and even become your own brokerage one day as well. Wayne also has a lot of advice to share with your clients as well that come from his many client experiences.

