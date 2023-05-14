As a salesperson, it can be hard to savor your achievements or victories and they can wind up blurring together.

However, it’s important in any career or lifestyle to keep track of your successes. Doing so will bolster your confidence and make you more likely to rack up even more impressive accomplishments. Here are five strategies for reminding yourself of your real estate success stories.

Celebrate

The easiest way to make each success stand out as an event is to treat it as such. Now, it may not be practical to break out the champagne for every single sale you close—every dozen sales you close, though, could be a different story.

Celebrate by doing something that you like—it can be champagne, but it doesn’t have to be. The point is to create a small, expected celebration of your soon-to-come accomplishment for when you’re in the middle of achieving it. That will push you to work even harder.

Track accomplishments

Every time you get a new listing/client or close a sale, make note of it—literally. Keep a journal of your successes, with regular updates.

Seeing the list grow each time you look at it will be heartening. When in doubt, you could even peek a glance to remind yourself: You’ve done this—or even greater—before, so why not again? If you’re doing better than the previous year, that’ll definitely be a boost. If not, that’s motivation too if you have the right mindset.

Set daily reminder on your phone

For an extra daily bit of motivation, pick a message about your success that resonates with you and send it to yourself. Use the reminder app on your phone and every day you can get an alert containing said message. If you can pinpoint what time of the day you usually feel at your lowest, schedule it for then.

Take a memento from a sale

What better way to remember than with a physical reminder. One suggestion would be a picture of your clients standing in front of their new home. That will not just remind you of your specific success, but the greater value you provide with your job. You didn’t just close a transaction, you helped fulfill someone’s dream.

Stay in touch with past clients

In a client-facing industry, it’s important to never treat any relationship as concluded. That means staying in touch with past clients, whether with regular marketing campaigns/newsletters or a more personal touch, is a necessity. If you keep in the loop with clients, you’ll also know how they’re adapting to their new home and you can remind yourself of the role you played in getting it for them. You might even hear about a new opportunity from your old clients, which will engender further success.