Atlanta luxury firm Harry Norman, REALTORS® has announced 38 of the total nominees in the Interiors Atlanta 2023 Real Estate Awards are affiliated with the firm. The awards are conducted by magazine Modern Luxury Interiors; Harry Norman nominees span 22 of the 35 categories.

“We are extremely grateful to have such a large number of our agents nominated for these prestigious awards,” said Jenni Bonura, president and CEO of Harry Norman, REALTORS®. “Our agents are some of the best in the industry who consistently deliver exceptional results for their clients. This well-deserved recognition is a testament not only to their hard work, but to the long-standing community relationships and connections these professionals have built.”

The Interiors Atlanta 2023 Real Estate Awards give Modern Luxury Interiors readers the chance to spotlight their favorite Atlanta real estate professionals across thirty-five categories. Nominees and finalists are chosen by members of Modern Luxury’s Internal Board, primarily comprised of the Market President, publishers, and editors. Some categories include Industry Icon, One to Watch, Best Relocation Expert, and Most Philanthropic Firm.

The 38 Harry Norman, REALTORS® recognized in their respective categories are as follows:

Industry Icon: Jenni Bonura.

Best Historic Property: Zach Thwaite and Sister Hood.

Female Industry Insider: Andrene Escoffery and Erin Yabroudy.

Male Industry Insider: Todd Emerson.

Top Industry Newcomer: Anna Cipolla, Elizabeth Kay Pinder, and Lauren Baxter.

Best Condo Expert: Anthony Acosta.

Expert in Buckhead: Sam Lenaeus.

Expert in Midtown: Butch Whitfield and Terry Eidecker.

Expert in Brookhaven: Todd Banister.

Best Social Media Campaign: Thompson Team Atlanta.

Best Agent to the Stars: Carol Cahill and Hasan Pasha.

One to Watch: Danielle Burgess and Erin Coker.

Best Agent for First Time Homebuyers: Dawn Hobby, Dionne Plantamura, King + Hamilton Group, and Katie Hendon.

Best Relocation Expert: Meg Fitzpatrick, Isabelle Gibson, Rhonda Cheek, and Laura Green.

Beloved Bilingual: Patty Webb and Martina Negron.

Expert in East Cobb: Sheri Hardy and Julie Altenbach.

Best All in the Family: Robin Blass Group and Hester Group.

Most On the Scene Agent: Greg Barnard.

Community Impact: Dorrie Love.

Most Philanthropic Firm: Harry Norman, REALTORS®.

People’s Choice Realtor: Lindsey Ramsey.

Most Philanthropic Agent: Tom Stocks

Modern Luxury will announce all winners at this year’s Interior Real Estate Awards Event on June 12. They will subsequently be published in the July/August issue of Modern Luxury Interiors Atlanta.

