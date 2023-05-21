While there has been a tech revolution in real estate over the years, embracing new technology can still be daunting for those trying to figure out what works for their business.

Unless you’ve lived under a rock for the past year, you’ve probably heard that artificial intelligence (AI) is making a splash in real estate tech, and ChatGPT has been the proverbial cannonball in the tech pool these days.

No matter where you are on the spectrum of opinions regarding the platform, sometimes the best way to better understand a new platform is to take some time to fiddle around with it in your free time. It’s as simple as heading to the platform and setting up a profile—you can actually sync it with your Google account.

If you’re feeling explorative, here are a few ways to test ChatGPT:

Playing with prompts

A key to maximizing ChatGPT is through the prompts that you use. There’s a lot that the platform can churn out depending on what you’re looking for it to do, which is why it’s vital to get descriptive and specific with what you are asking the platform to do. Try prompting ChatGPT with as many details and highlights that you want to go into what you’d like to write and see what it can come up with.

For example: “Write a listing description for a home built in 1870 with tons of character and history. This description should highlight the redone fireplace, antique staircase, and the finished basement and attic that can be used for additional rooms or offices.”

Don’t be afraid to get a bit wonky with the prompts that you’re inputting. ChatGPT can take it.

Brainstorming machine

Suppose you’ve ever drawn a blank when developing an idea for a blog post or a social media campaign. In that case, ChatGPT can assist with its ability to generate idea and suggestion lists. Prompts asking the platform to “generate ideas for …” can open the door for ChatGPT to delve into developing general ideas or suggestions you can use as inspiration.

Next time you use ChatGPT, ask it to create ten content or market strategy ideas. Once it generates the suggestions, pick one or two that you like and ask it to develop more ideas regarding those topics. Keep it going as long as you’d like, and watch how many unique or different concepts you can get from it. You’d be surprised how far it can go.

The AI first draft

You’ve probably read about academic concerns about students using ChatGPT to write their papers. While there may be some validity to those worries, there also lies an opportunity for agents needing a little help with their writing. Try incorporating the AI platform into your writing process if you find yourself at a loss for words or direction when writing a post for your blog or coming up with a letter or text that you’d like to send to a colleague or client.

Whatever ChatGPT generates should only be used for inspiration or a jumping-off point if needed because it has its fair share of flaws.