Inside Real Estate has announced the rollout of the “new and enhanced” CORE Listing Machine & Design Center. Connecting directly to the MLS, CORE Listing Machine & Design Center pulls in property details and automatically creates a complete marketing campaign across all listing stages.

“The excitement of our sales team over having a fully integrated marketing solution for both digital and print is overwhelming,” said Wendi Iglesias, CIO, The Keyes Company. “Our goal is always to provide best-in- class, streamlined solutions to our team that will allow them to make an impact and drive business without having to leave our ecosystem to find the solutions they need. Now, we have everything we need to market ourselves and our listings in one easy to use platform!”

CORE Listing Machine & Design Center is the only marketing solution in the industry that has both direct MLS and print vendor integrations, the company said. By connecting to an agent’s MLS, property details are automatically populated to create an entire marketing campaign for any listing. The listed features include:

Single property websites are generated for each listing, automatically shared on social media pages, and each site has full screen property images, a mortgage calculator and multiple ways to engage potential buyers, and secure contact information.

Customizable listing kits allow agents to tailor their marketing templates to fit the property they are promoting.

Custom listing videos maximize listing exposure while driving SEO value, with custom intros, outros, music, and voiceover capabilities, and are posted directly to an agent’s YouTube page.

Social media automation keeps agents top-of-mind with customers through a consistent, branded social media presence.

The Design Center makes it easy to create custom branded print and digital assets, with a library of customizable templates.

Direct print integration capabilities allow you to create printed assets to bolster your brand and market your listings.

“So often the most effective marketing tasks are the most time-intensive, but with this new suite of capabilities, we’re ensuring our clients can seize every marketing opportunity, at every stage of the listing cycle, automatically,” said Joe Skousen, CEO of Inside Real Estate. “These tools free up agents’ time, allow full control over branding and market presence, and most importantly, deliver incredible value to both their seller and buyer clients.”

For more information, visit https://www.insiderealestate.com/.