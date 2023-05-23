Second Century Ventures, the strategic investment arm of the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR), has opened applications for the fourth cohort of its Canadian technology growth program, REACH Canada. SCV operates the award-winning REACH program across North and South America, Europe, Australia and Asia-Pacific.

The mission of NAR’s global REACH program is to select and accelerate the most promising technology companies in real estate and adjacent industries, including banking, insurance and home services, by offering premier access to the following:

Mentorship from real estate, mortgage, venture capital and technology sector leaders.

Education to navigate the trillion-dollar global property industry from top experts.

Exclusive opportunities at the most impactful conferences, trade shows and networking events, including Banff Western Connection, REALTOR ® QUEST and NAR NXT.

Unique access to top media and academic organizations.

A global network of highly talented, like-minded entrepreneurs, including more than 220 REACH portfolio companies and curated program sponsors.

“This past year underscored the need for companies of all sizes to evolve, adapt and embrace innovation to thrive in future markets,” said Dave Garland, Second Century Ventures managing partner. “We’ve also seen how small our world can be and the vital role that global partnerships play in our search for solutions that will benefit consumers everywhere. The REACH program has proven to keep our industry ahead of changing environments, and we have profound trust that the REACH Canada team will continue to source the top tech innovators who will propel real estate in North America and beyond.”

Previous successes from REACH Canada portfolio companies include a partnership between Local Logic and the California Regional MLS® to power localized insights to REALTORS® and consumers; a partnership between RentalBeast and PropTx Innovation Solutions, the technology arm of the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board, to power rental market data and technology to more than 100,000 REALTORS®; and a value-add relationship between FrontRunner Technologies and talkshoplive® to place live, interactive content by notable celebrities into the windowfronts of prime real estate. Collectively, REACH Canada portfolio companies have raised $90 million of funding.

“With three successful cohorts under our belt, we are poised and even more committed to engage and empower companies and elite founders that are laser-focused on bringing new solutions, perspectives and strength to meet some of the biggest social and economic challenges facing Canadians, including overcoming barriers to homeownership, protecting asset values, and a move toward a more sustainable industry,” said Lynette Keyowski, REACH Canada Managing Partner. “We encourage all companies building innovative real estate technology to apply for our program.

The 2024 program, which runs from November 2023 through May 2024, includes a combination of virtual and in-person events. Applications will be accepted through June 30, 2023.

For more information, visit https://nar-reach.com/canada/.