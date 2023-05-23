OneKey MLS, which covers nine counties across southern New York, has released its monthly market report for its regional coverage. The report, covering March to April 2023, provides data on transactions in OneKey’s local markets. These transactions included single-family residential homes, co-ops, and condos.

Key details

Across OneKey’s covered counties, there was a median sales price of $575,000 in April 2023, a 4% month-over-month increase from $553,175 in March.

Closed regional sales transactions, including residential, condo, and co-op sales, decreased to 3,160 from 3,612, representing a decrease of 12.50%.

Pending sales transactions declined to 4,759 in April, 8.50% fewer pending transactions than the 5,203 reported in March.

Changes across counties

Seven of the nine counties reported increases in closed median sales price.

Sullivan county reported the largest growth in closed median sales price, percentage-wise.

Putnam county reported the highest decline. Bronx March 2023: $550,000 April 2023: $599,000 Change: 8.90% increase Nassau March 2023: $648,900 April 2023: $660,000 Change: 1.70% increase Orange March 2023: $345,000 April 2023:$357,500 Change: 3.60% increase Putnam March 2023: $420,000 April 2023: $400,000 Change: 10.10% decrease Rockland March 2023: $575,250 April 2023: $577,000 Change: 0.30% increase Queens March 2023: $649,000 April 2023: $650,000 Change: 4.80% increase Suffolk March 2023: $515,000 April 2023: $545,000 Change: 5.70% increase Sullivan March 2023: $233,250 April 2023: $270,000 Change: 15.80% increase Westchester March 2023: $572,000 April 2023: $564,500 Change: 1.30% decrease



The takeaway

“Low inventory seems to be keeping sellers from taking advantage of favorable selling conditions, where prices have mostly maintained throughout the region,” said Richard Haggerty, CEO of OneKey MLS. “We continue to have a lot of buyers and sellers taking a pause this spring, with all eyes watching the changes in mortgage rates.”



For more information, visit https://www.onekeymls.com/market-statistics.