As stubborn macro-economic issues continue to decelerate residential real estate sales, brokers are retooling their strategies and business plans to keep agents productive and company revenue in the black. This September, five seasoned and dynamic brokerage operators will outline the specific steps they’re taking to safeguard profitability in a tight market during the panel discussion, Getting to Profitability: Smart Measures for Tough Times, taking place at RISMedia’s 35th annual CEO & Leadership Exchange. The event, which gathers more than 500 top-level real estate thought leaders, takes place September 5 – 7 at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, D.C.

Learn More and Register to Attend

Happening on the afternoon of September 5, the panel discussion will dive into the following topics, critical to operating your environment in today’s changing market:

– Cost-cutting measures that save money without sacrificing quality

– Building business through new revenue streams

– Maximizing affiliated services

– Guiding agents toward back-to-basic strategies to drive business

– Increasing revenue through M&A activity

– Recruiting and retaining highly productive agents

Getting to Profitability: Smart Measures for Tough Times will feature five high-powered real estate leaders:

MODERATOR

Bess Freedman, CEO, Brown Harris Stevens

Taking on the CEO role in 2018, Freedman oversees the firm’s 50-plus offices and more than 2,300 agents across New York, Connecticut, New Jersey and Florida.

PANELISTS

Chris Kelly, EVP, HomeServices of America

Kelly helps navigate HomeServices and its 46,000-plus agents operating across the United States, while also serving as Ebby Halliday CEO.

Charlie Oppler, Managing Partner & CEO, Prominent Properties Sotheby’s International Realty

A former National Association of REALTORS® president, Oppler oversees the firm’s 15 offices and 800 agents serving Northern and Central New Jersey.

Laura O’Connor, President & COO, JPAR® – Real Estate

O’Connor has 20 years of experience in real estate and expertise in business management, which has helped the company become a multi-award-winning brand.

Greg Rand, EVP of Revenue Growth, Coldwell Banker Realty

Rand plays a key role in developing strategic plans in consumer relations, working with the executive committee to lead the reimagining of the real estate transaction process.

RISMedia’s 35th annual CEO & Leadership Exchange will gather the industry’s top minds to discuss the most critical trends and issues impacting the year so far, and outline strategies for success in the fourth quarter and into 2024. More than 100 brokerage executives and industry experts featured in over 25 panel discussions and presentations will help you make sense of what’s transpired so far in 2023, and share tangible advice for defining your own destiny moving forward.

For the complete agenda and speaker lineup, please visit our event page.

