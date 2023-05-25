homegenius Real Estate has announced the launch of an AI-powered home search portal, driven by the company’s homegeniusIQ technology. homegeniusIQ applies proprietary AI harnessing image recognition to analyze real estate images to assess and estimate room condition and property features.

Using data from property photos, homegeniusIQ can help inform a property’s value and improves the home search process with insights about home condition, the company said. Users can also upload photos to search for properties that match their desired attributes. All personalizations can be saved by consumers to allow them to instantly apply their home requirements to any neighborhood or market.



“Artificial intelligence is poised to truly transform the way home buyers and agents buy and sell homes, and homegeniusIQ is at the leading edge of the revolution,” said Eric Ray, senior executive vice president, chief digital officer and co-head of homegenius. “By allowing home buyers to upload photos that illustrate what they’re looking for in a kitchen, bedroom, bathroom and/or family room, homegeniusIQ enables users to match their vision of a dream home to a property in the real world.”

“homegeniusIQ powers the homegenius Real Estate search, offering a totally new way to search for a home,” said Brien McMahon, senior executive vice president, chief franchise officer and co-head of homegenius. “Our proprietary AI technology makes it possible to conduct searches based on a home’s appearance and condition — far beyond what’s possible with conventional search filters — to help homebuyers find exactly what hey’re looking for.”

For more information, visit https://www.homegenius.com/welcome.