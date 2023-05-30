Buying a new home—especially for your first-time clients—is a roller coaster of emotions. The highs of touring houses and picturing their lives in their new home is followed by the white-knuckle ride to submit a winning offer. Then, the worst part—the anxiety that builds during the seemingly endless wait for loan approval. That’s why Guaranteed Rate created a revolutionary product to mitigate all that worry—the “Same Day Mortgage” program.

Same Day Mortgage delivers exactly what it promises—loan approval in less than 24 hours, no longer requiring your clients to wait the typical 3 to 6 weeks—or even longer—for loan approval to come through.

The response to the new program has been amazing, the company shared. Since launching earlier this year, Same Day Mortgage has closed more than $2B in loans. Many applications are approved in four hours or less*.

“The speed and confidence that comes with working with a known entity like Guaranteed Rate helped my buyers succeed in a super-competitive market,” said Matthew Wray, Real Estate Broker, Keller Williams Realty Portland Central. “I’ve had multiple clients surface at the last minute who were able to get approvals the same day. The speed of Guaranteed Rate’s approval process helped make sure they didn’t lose their offers.”

For buyers, applying for a home loan has never been faster or easier, which results in more confidence and peace of mind. They simply upload the required documents, and within hours: loan approval. For buyer agents, Same Day Mortgage puts increased clout behind offers with your name attached. Consistently delivering on promises earns stellar reviews and strengthens relationships with seller agents.

“Same Day Mortgage is our secret weapon,” said Cole Mitchell, Keller Williams, Encino/Sherman Oaks, California. “I have many clients in the medical field with very tight schedules; the ability to get approvals in one day creates an incredible experience for my clients and helps me grow my business.”

Proof is in the feedback. Here are more comments about Same Day Mortgage from loan officers and homebuyers:

“I had three clients start the process in the morning and get approved before I sat down for dinner.” – Andre LaCount, Loan Officer

“Same Day Mortgage is so great and efficient. A superior way to put the buyer first.” – Kristin Warren, SVP of Mortgage Lending

“We had been working with this other mortgage company for over a month and switched because they couldn’t get the loan approved. We switched to Guaranteed Rate Monday afternoon and were approved by Tuesday at noon. I’m so relieved!” – Rachel, Utah homeowner

“Approval in 6 hours was amazing!!! Getting the mortgage was so much easier than landing on a paint color for us.” – Laura and Cody, homebuyers

*Every applicant financing scenario is different. Results are not typical. Applicant subject to credit and underwriting approval. Restrictions may apply.