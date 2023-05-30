Just in time for the busy summer selling season, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty’s popular Mega Open House Weekend returns on Saturday and Sunday, June 10-11, 2023.

The Mega Open House Weekend features numerous open house viewings of the company’s listings of available homes. The listings encompass homes in a wide range of prices, styles and neighborhoods throughout Northeast Florida. Along with the in-person open houses, the Mega Open House event features virtual open houses on social media.

In May, the company’s Mega Open House event hosted 48 in-person open houses with virtual open houses on social media to ensure maximum reach and engagement. The online analytics show the virtual open houses attracted more than 50,000 online impressions, an aggregate reach of 38,077 users and 3,435 clicks.

“Our virtual open houses create tremendous interest and help to bring prospective buyers to the in-person open houses, resulting in excellent exposure for our listings,” said Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty President Ann King.

Visit OpenHouseNEFlorida.com for a list of open houses. Visit the company’s Facebook page and Instagram to view the homes virtually during the event. Everyone is welcome to visit homes for sale during the Mega Open House Weekend.

“Buying or selling a home is a big process that takes expertise to navigate,” King added. “Our Forever Agents can provide you with the best information and guidance about today’s market.”

For more information, visit https://www.floridanetworkrealty.com/.