The rise of short-form video has revolutionized the way businesses of all kinds connect with their audiences and how consumers consume content. To remain relevant and competitive, businesses have had to adjust and incorporate more video into their social media marketing efforts. How are you using video in your real estate business?

According to the 2022 NAR Member Profile, 72% of agents utilize Facebook for business purposes, while 45% use Instagram, 26% are on YouTube and 7% use TikTok. However, only 24% of agents report using video in their business a few times a week or more. This gap could reveal an opportunity for agents to differentiate themselves from the competition by leveraging the full power of video in their social media.

When used effectively, social media video can do more than just showcase listed properties. It can help build trust and credibility with your audience by allowing you to demonstrate your knowledge and expertise and share valuable insights about the real estate market.

Here are a few of the most common short-form video formats and ideas for how to use them to help generate leads, create connections, increase brand awareness and establish yourself as an authority in your local market:

Instagram Reels, TikToks or YouTube Shorts. These are the main short-form video outlets where businesses are having the most success. Reels can be up to 90 seconds, YouTube Shorts up to 60 seconds, and TikToks up to three minutes. Leverage these short videos to provide property tours, showcase your personality, capitalize on trends, give industry commentary or insights, answer questions, share tips, etc. The possibilities are endless.

In-Feed Videos. Longer videos (up to five minutes on Instagram, 15 minutes on YouTube and 10 minutes on TikTok) will be posted to your main feed. These longer videos give you an opportunity to share in-depth market updates, interview other real estate-related professionals or create themed community-based content.

Stories. Stories are perfect for providing quick updates, showing what you’re up to that day or asking followers to vote on their favorite coffee shop or home features. These casual video updates help you stay top of mind with your sphere and build engagement.

Live Streaming. Going live on one of your social media channels can be a great way to get the attention of your audience in real-time. Go live during a walk around the neighborhoods you service and point out your favorite features or businesses. Aim to stream for at least 10 minutes, and be sure to save the recording and post it to your feed afterwards.

Learn more about using video by exploring the CRD library of educational programming, microcourses and the CRD Podcast. Visit crd.realtor.