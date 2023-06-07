In a thoughtfully designed home, the entryway is the home’s first impression and offers a sneak peek into the rest of the home’s design style. Whether you have a grand foyer or a petite entry space, creating an entry area that balances an intentional design with functional elements that greet your guests. Creating a space where guests instantly feel welcomed and inspired is vital to an expertly designed entryway. To avoid frequent entryway design mistakes, refer to the list below as you plan your home’s entryway.

Forgetting the basic functionality

A home’s front entryway is typically the space that first greets your guests. Providing a seating option for them to sit down to take off their shoes, a table to set down a handbag, beverage, or gift temporarily, and a mirror for a quick glimpse are ways your home can comfortably greet your guests.

Too much clutter

Allowing the entryway space to become the household catchall for shoes, jackets, bags, mail, and umbrellas can take over the area and create a messy, stressful space. Whether you adjust where your family members predominantly enter the house through another door or ensure you conceal your belongings in an adjacent closet, keeping these items out of the entryway will create a calmer greeting space. However, since some clutter is inevitable, having visually appealing ways to conceal it is often necessary. For example, a tucked-away basket can gather spare shoes, or a stylish dish can hold keys, sunglasses, and other miscellaneous items.

Laying down a weatherproof rug

If you live in a climate with harsh winters or heavy rainfalls, weatherproof rugs often come with the territory. However, these heavy-duty rugs are best for out of the way in spaces like the backdoor mudroom. An attractive yet durable rug, like a natural fiber rug, or a synthetic rug, such as polypropylene or nylon, are excellent choices for the front entryway. Generously sizing the rug will create a visual impact and protect your floors.

Having unrealistic expectations of how you live

Since form should always follow function, thinking through how your entryway is realistically used in your house should be the first step of your entryway design plan. Whether it’s a space where children are coming in and out or your household’s main entry point, durability should lead your design decisions. However, this doesn’t mean you need to sacrifice style. Vinyl wallpaper, nylon rugs, sturdy seating, wipeable table surfaces, and art that contributes to the overall vibe you want are all ways to create a beautiful space that reflects your decor style and lifestyle.

Saving your statement pieces for the rest of the house

The entryway is an excellent place to hang your favorite pieces of art. You may be inclined to save these pieces for your home’s living areas, but hanging them in the entryway is an excellent way to make a first impression, can be instant conversation starters, and is hung in a place where you will see them often.