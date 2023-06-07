Don Ha, owner of RE/MAX Master Franchise Rights in New Zealand, is expanding his operation by purchasing the same rights to bring the franchise to the Republic of Fiji, the company has announced. Ha is the franchise owner of RE/MAX Revolution based in Auckland, New Zealand.

“Bringing RE/MAX to Fiji will create more competition in the market, which serves everyone’s interests,” said Ha. “For those already in the industry, RE/MAX presents a different way of conducting business; for those interested in getting into real estate as a career, RE/MAX offers intriguing possibilities; and for those interested in buying and selling real estate, RE/MAX delivers solutions and better outcomes.”

Ha and RE.MAX New Zealand chief operating officer, Mala Maharaj, have family ties to Fiji. Ha says that makes this expansion feel like “a homecoming.”

“With entrepreneurs like Don Ha on board, we believe the RE/MAX expansion throughout the South Pacific is set to continue at a solid pace,” says Shawna Gilbert, senior vice president, RE/MAX Global and Commercial. “We’ve had a strong presence in Australia and New Zealand for years, and bringing RE/MAX into this cultural island nation should generate even more momentum. A presence in Fiji should heighten the RE/MAX brand, build local economies, and introduce a higher level of professionalism and production in the country’s real estate industry.”



