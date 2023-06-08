The Broker Public Portal (BPP), a collaborative home search portal between brokerages and MLSs, has announced a leadership recruitment drive. Dana Strandmo, the chief administrative officer of HomeServices of America, will now serve as the BPP’s chairman.

“I am honored to accept the position as the new Chairman of the Broker Public Portal and work alongside such accomplished brokerage professionals and MLS Executives on the board,” said Dana Strandmo. “Together, we will harness the collective knowledge and experience to drive innovation, push boundaries, and lead the BPP to new heights of success.”

Joining Strandmo are three additional board members:

AnneMarie DeCatsye , CEO of Canopy REALTOR® Association and Canopy MLS. She serves on the MLS Roundtable, realtor.com MLS Advisory Board and is the corporate secretary for the MLS Grid.

Charlie F. Hunt , president of HUNT Real Estate: Hunt is involved in the local and state real estate community serving on the New York State Multiple Listing Service board of directors, as a director and secretary for the Upstate New York Real Estate Information Service, Buffalo Niagara Association of REALTOR®, Greater Rochester Association of REALTORS® and Greater Syracuse Association of REALTOR®.

Dave Wetzel , president and CEO of MLSListings: Prior to his current role, Wetzel made his mark as a Silicon Valley software and technology executive, with companies such as IBM, Siemens, and Cisco Systems, in positions spanning product management, marketing, software architecture, and software development. He is also designated CMLX3 (Certified Multiple Listings Expert) which is the most comprehensive MLS industry leadership program.

“We are thrilled to welcome AnneMarie, Charlie and Dave, as well as our new Chairman Dana,” said Rebecca Jensen, freshly appointed vice chair of Broker Public Portal. “We collaborate with a dedicated team composed of seasoned leaders representing the nation’s finest brokerages and MLSs, who are committed to helping real estate professionals serve consumers on their quest to achieve homeownership.”

For more information, visit https://brokerpublicportal.com/board-of-managers/.