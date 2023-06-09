As we move into the summer market, it’s time to take action to propel your business through the end of the year and into 2024. This special message from RISMedia CEO John Featherston offers an exclusive preview of just some of the hundreds of industry leaders that will be on hand to educate and network with attendees at the 35th Annual CEO & Leadership Exchange September 5-7 in Washington, D.C.
Now is the time to register to attend this vital event to help prepare for what’s next in the markets and your real estate business.
“What are you doing this fall to propel your company into the new year?” Featherston said. What are you doing to sharpen your own professional skills as a real estate decision-maker? Join us at RISMedia’s CEO & Leadership Exchange in Washington, D.C. and you will learn from and network with hundreds of the industry’s most influential and inspiring leaders on topics from mergers and acquisitions, to marketing, to artificial intelligence to the future of the MLS, to change leadership and agent team structures.”
At RISMedia’s 35th Annual CEO & Leadership Exchange, more than 100 expert speakers will participate in over 25 presentations and panel discussions to address the urgent issues facing real estate and unpack the critical strategies for succeeding among market fluctuations. Featherston’s exclusive sneak-peek also reveals a special guest speaker you won’t want to miss.
A limited number of All-Access tickets are still available for purchase, and offer entry to special pre-event VIP sessions as well as all networking events, including RISMedia’s esteemed Newsmakers Reception & Dinner. Pre-event VIP sessions include:
- M&A Strategies and Opportunities in a Shifting Market Part 1 & 2
- The Evolving Role of the MLS: From Local to National Resource
- Working With MLS Members in a Shifting Market
And here are just some of the more than 100 expert speakers featured at RISMedia’s CEO & Leadership Exchange:
- Nick Bailey, RE/MAX, LLC
- Tami Bonnell, EXIT Realty Corp. International
- Kendall Bonner, The Kendall Bonner Team at eXp Realty
- Morgan Carey, Real Estate Webmasters
- Bess Freedman, Brown Harris Stevens
- Bob Goldberg, National Association of REALTORS®
- Rick Haase, United Real Estate
- Dr. Lisa Sturtevant, Chief Economist, Bright MLS
See the full agenda here and the full list of more than 100 expert speakers here.
For more details and information on registering for RISMedia’s 2023 CEO & Leadership Exchange, visit events.rismedia.com/ceo-exchange.
