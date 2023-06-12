Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® (LeadingRE) has announced it’s added DirectOffer to its Solutions Group program of preferred business resources for its global network of 550 market-leading real estate firms. DirectOffer presents audio marketing to the current visual realm of real estate listings. Audio tours are a compelling marketing tool for listings, while producing strong lead generation for brokers and agents.

“DirectOffer has revolutionized marketing and lead generation in the real estate industry,” said LeadingRE Vice President, Sales/Partnerships Jeff Kennedy. “By combining audio sound bites with captivating listing photos, these tours create a powerful and immersive experience for potential buyers. Additionally, by providing automated multi-language support and closed captioning, DirectOffer enhances accessibility and ensures strong ADA and DEI compliance.”

This is not the first time LeadingRE has expanded its Solutions Group Program this year. The network added cash solutions company CB4C in May and financial tool Tongo the week before this announcement.

“LeadingRE is a recognized leader in both the national and international real estate world,” states Katie Lappe, Founder and CEO of DirectOffer. “We are excited to be aligning with LeadingRE and its member brokerage companies.”

For more information, visit https://www.leadingre.com/.