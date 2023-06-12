What’s that? You’ve looked at your calendar for the weekend and you’ve realized you’re not as booked up as you usually are? While it’s great to get some relaxation time in, this is also the perfect opportunity to take advantage of the lag time by putting a plan in place to ramp up your business.

Sure, quarterly or biannual business meetings are where you get the brunt of your planning done, but it doesn’t hurt to review your action plan every few weeks to make sure everything is going smoothly—and, you don’t want to miss out on any opportunities that you just weren’t aware of the last time you sat down and talked business strategies.

So, what can you do this weekend to tighten up your business model?

Step 1: Go over your existing business plan.

Notice any action items you’ve let go by the wayside? Implement a new strategy to put these back into play and ensure they don’t go forgotten again. This could mean that you take care of the items in question yourself, or, if you didn’t get to them the first time around, this may be a good time to look into delegating the tasks to make sure they get done.

Step 2: Tweak any strategies.

Adjust any currently implemented strategies that don’t make sense anymore due to market shifts, changes within your business or innovations that have introduced a simpler method of getting your desired end result. A great way to do this? Check-in with your fellow REALTORS®. What systems do they have in place that help them achieve what you’re looking to achieve? Some quick online research may reveal tech systems that could really benefit your business.

Step 3: Get it all in writing.

With everything else going on during the weekend, besides the usual listing appointments or showings, this free time could prove unproductive if you don’t take the time to formally put these new action items into either an email, a directive to fellow members if you are on a team, or in handwritten notes in your business planner, if you prefer to have a tangible course of action.

Errands and brunch aside, you can use your rare free weekend time to truly transform your business. It just takes a little dedication and a lot of focus, especially if the beautiful weather and enticing events are calling your name. Just remember, the more you can plan ahead, the less superfluous work you’ll have to do in the long run, freeing up your future weekends so you can enjoy a more balanced life.

Tina Lapp is head of customer experience and instruction for Colibri Real Estate. With nearly 30 years of professional education experience in the real estate sector, Lapp empowers aspiring and seasoned professionals to thrive in their careers. Lapp was inducted into the RISMedia Newsmakers Hall of Fame in 2022.