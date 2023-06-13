OneKey MLS recently hosted its first-ever Info Track program—a hub of training sessions and expert insights to help real estate professionals grow their businesses—as part of the 35th Annual Long Island Board of REALTORS® Education Conference and Trade Show.

OneKey stated that the all-day seminar brought together notable industry leaders who shared knowledge and experience of real estate strategy, with topics including best practices for using the latest tech tools, generating leads, creating a lasting first impression, and becoming an industry leader.

Richard Haggerty, CEO of OneKey MLS; Melissa King, COO of OneKey MLS; and Frank DellAccio Jr., Chairperson of the OneKey MLS Board of Managers; co-hosted an informative panel titled Maximize Your MLS, according to a release, teaching how to build and market successful real estate businesses using the services available to OneKey MLS Participants and Subscribers.

“Continuous education and professional development are vital to your ongoing success, no matter what step of your career path you’re on,” said Haggerty. “Info Track cultivates key lessons, strategic tips and a wealth of insider insights to help our industry professionals continue to improve their skills and elevate their businesses.”

Keynote speaker Jack Miller, president and CEO of T3 Sixty, shared high-level observations on the state of the real estate industry and key insights for brokers and agents on leveraging technology to fuel business growth.

“It’s an exciting opportunity to bring together some of the top minds in residential real estate and discuss the latest trends and technology tools that are shaping our evolving industry,” Miller said.

In addition, OneKey stated that high-achieving broker and licensed instructor Katheryn DeClerck, of Howard Hanna Rand Realty, led a hands-on training seminar demonstrating how to make a memorable first impression and how to continue growing professional relationships. Also featured were instructional product demonstrations by CoreLogic, ShowingTime and Down Payment Resource.

