As a real estate agent in the current housing market, it can be challenging—or even downright scary—to navigate the constantly changing landscape. However, by putting the 80/20 principle in place in your business, you can streamline your efforts and focus on the tasks that will bring the most significant results.

The 80/20 principle, also known as the Pareto principle, states that roughly 20% of your efforts will yield 80% of your results. In real estate, this means focusing on the activities that will generate the most significant impact on your business.

Why prioritizing is so important

Prioritizing your tasks is an absolute must in order to maximize productivity and achieve your goals for your business. To prioritize effectively, you can start by identifying your most critical tasks, such as reaching out to prospects, following up with clients, responding to leads and attending listing or buyer appointments. From there, rank your tasks based on their urgency and importance.

Streamline your processes

Consider the potential impact of each task on your business goals. Tasks that have the potential to generate significant revenue or bring in new clients should take priority over lower-impact tasks (like organizing your desk). Identify the 20% of tasks that take up 80% of your time and look for ways to streamline these processes. For example, you may find that paperwork and administrative tasks take up a significant amount of your time. Consider hiring an assistant or utilizing software to automate these tasks.

Utilize the 80/20 rule for marketing

Identify the 20% of marketing efforts that generate 80% of your leads. For example, you may find that social media and email marketing generate the most leads, and for a fraction of the cost of other lead generation methods.

The takeaway

The 80/20 principle can be a valuable survival guide for real estate agents in the current housing market. By focusing your efforts on the tasks that generate the most significant results, you can maximize your chances of success and navigate the market with confidence, and without spending a lot of time, money or effort.

Visit http://www.DarrylSpeaks.com/Online-Training.

Darryl Davis has trained and coached more than 100,000 agents globally. He is a best-selling author of “How to Become a Power Agent® in Real Estate,” which tops Amazon’s charts for most-sold book to real estate agents. Davis hosts a weekly webinar to help agents succeed in changing times.