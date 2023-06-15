As we arrive at the mid-year point of 2023, brokerages large and small are carving out time to step back and evaluate just how far they’ve come since the beginning of the year…and how they’re tracking toward meeting their sales volume and transaction goals before the year is through.

Now in its 35th year, our own Power Broker Report, which measures the sales volume and transaction count of more than a thousand top brokerages all over the country, can offer cumulative market insight.

Looking back on 2022 numbers, this year’s report uncovered some significant changes within the Top 100—and even the Top 10.

Here, we take a closer look at some of those changes, beginning with United Real Estate rising from No. 13 to No. 9, with the following year-over-year changes:

2022 Power Broker Report: 48,840 transactions; $14,257,117,761 sales volume

2023 Power Broker Report: 50,565 transactions; $20,886,957,830 sales volume

United’s increased sales production is even more impressive given that overall market conditions were less favorable in 2022 than the year prior. This was due to the “pandemic boom” that supercharged the 2021 real estate market.

“We were among only a handful of brokerages to experience growth in both transaction count and sales volume in 2022,” says United CEO Dan Duffy. “United Real Estate is a purpose-built company. Our model is engineered to outperform in any market cycle, buoyed by our proprietary technology, Bullseye Cloud. As a result, we can easily scale and add agents without incurring additional costs. By embracing proprietary technology and our Bullseye Agent Productivity Platform, we have unburdened ourselves with ever-increasing vendor costs to ensure the profitability of our agents long into the future.”

While the Top 10 remained mostly unchanged from 2022 to 2023 (the Top 6 and No. 10 were the same year to year), other firms broke into the Top 100 in 2023, including Cascade Hasson Sotheby’s International Realty.

The Bend, Oregon-based firm ranked No. 52, with 6,003 transactions and sales volume totaling $4,669,199,160. This new placement in our Power Broker Report is the result of a merger in mid-2022 between Cascade Sotheby’s International Realty and the Hasson Company—both based in Oregon. In 2022, Cascade was ranked No. 122 ($2,968,018,437 sales volume; 3,925 transactions) while Hasson was ranked No. 127 ($2,818,989,320 sales volume; 3,881 in transactions). With their combined resources and sales volume, the company jetted up in the rankings.

“We are extremely proud and thankful, and with the merger of the Hasson Company and Cascade Sotheby’s International Realty this last year, it has enabled us to grow the brokerage into an even stronger company,” says Deb Tebbs, CEO of Cascade Hasson Sotheby’s International Realty. “Things have changed in a real positive way with us combining the best both brokerages had and also being able to scale things to the current and having an amazing leadership team.”

Other firms that rose into the Top 100 (excluding ones that had not previously responded to survey requests) included:

Keller Williams Realty Tulsa Ranked No. 166 in 2022 versus No. 93 in 2023 Sales Volume: $2,317,681,181 in 2022 versus $3,091,922,671 in 2023 Transactions: 9,852 in 2022 versus 11,121 in 2023

HomesUSA.com Ranked No. 201 in 2022 versus No. 97 in 2023 Sales Volume: $2,005,869,500 in 2022 versus $3,057,373,707 in 2023 Transactions: 4,747 in 2022 versus 6,170 in 2023

Keller Williams Realty, Atlantic Partners Ranked No. 160 in 2022 versus No. 98 in 2023 Sales Volume: $2,399,237,579 in 2022 versus $3,036,463,934 in 2023 Transactions: 6,011 in 2022 versus 5,096 in 2023

Charles Rutenberg Realty Clearwater Ranked No. 109 in 2022 versus No. 100 in 2023 Sales Volume: $3,307,436,000 in 2022 versus $3,001,206,500 in 2023 Transactions: 9,806 in 2022 versus 8,021 in 2023



Some firms that fell out of the Top 100 included:

Keller Williams Realty Puget Sound Ranked No. 92 in 2022 versus No. 116 in 2023 Sales Volume: $3,631,647,158 in 2022 versus $2,725,179,939 in 2023 Transactions: 7,095 in 2022 versus 4,933 in 2023

Keller Williams Realty Monmouth Ranked No. 95 in 2022 versus No. 105 in 2023 Sales Volume: $3,566,326,687 in 2022 versus $2,906,404,019 in 2023 Transactions: 6,038 in 2022 versus 5,296 in 2023

Coldwell Banker West Ranked No. 96 in 2022 versus No. 108 in 2023 Sales Volume: $3,531,997,280 in 2022 versus $2,867,939,688 in 2023 Transactions: 4,560 in 2022 versus 3,174 in 2023

Washington Fine Properties Ranked No. 97 in 2022 versus No. 101 in 2023 Sales Volume: $3,530,371,378 in 2022 versus $2,964,391,730 in 2023 Transactions: 2,393 in 2022 versus 1,750 in 2023



Some of the greatest rises in position within the Top 100 included:

Cairn Real Estate Company Ranked No. 53 in 2022 versus No. 26 in 2023 Sales Volume: $5,429,671,124 in 2022 versus $7,275,339,952 in 2023 Transactions: 16,085 in 2022 versus 16,613 in 2023

Keller Williams Realty The Haggard Group Ranked No. 52 in 2022 versus No. 37 in 2023 Sales Volume: $5,532,293,283 in 2022 versus $5,566,046,644 in 2023 Transactions: 15,980 in 2022 versus 13,481 in 2023

Keller Williams Realty – Heart of Atlanta Group Ranked No. 91 in 2022 versus No. 74 in 2023 Sales Volume: $3,660,262,240 in 2022 versus $3,836,750,961 in 2023 Transactions: 10,029 in 2022 versus 9,101 in 2023



Some of the wider drops in position within the Top 100 included:

Rodeo Realty Ranked No. 31 in 2022 versus No. 50 in 2023 Sales Volume: $7,274,065,406 in 2022 versus $4,732,646,242 in 2023 Transactions: 4,749 in 2022 versus 3,052 in 2023

Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty Ranked No. 39 in 2022 versus No. 57 in 2023 Sales Volume: $6,742,013,049 in 2022 versus $4,454,575,897 in 2023 Transactions: 3,586 in 2022 versus 2,159 in 2023

Lakes, Jackson Hole & Steamboat Sotheby’s International Realty Ranked No. 73 in 2022 versus No. 91 in 2023 Sales Volume: $4,228,033,091 in 2022 versus $3,242,191,563 in 2023 Transactions: 3,407 in 2022 versus 2,489 in 2023

Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty Ranked No. 76 in 2022 versus No. 99 in 2023 Sales Volume: $4,141,969,978 in 2022 versus $3,029,848,807 in 2023 Transactions: 3,594 in 2022 versus 2,452 in 2023



