No matter where you are in your real estate career, if you’re looking to reinvigorate your business, setting aside time for professional development is key. And while there’s no shortage of resources for those looking to expand their knowledge base, we asked a few of our 2023 Real Estate Newsmakers the following question:

“What books have most helped you in your career, and why would you recommend them to other real estate professionals?”

Here’s what they had to say:

Luminaries

Gino Blefari

CEO

HomeServices of America

As a brand-new agent, the first book that had the biggest impact on me was “The Official Guide to Success” by Tom Hopkins. Next I’d say “Think and Grow Rich” by Napoleon Hill followed by “The Greatest Salesman in the World” by Og Mandino. From a leadership standpoint, anything by John Wooden and Jack Welch. From an operational standpoint, “The Game of Work” and “The 4 Disciplines of Execution.”

Influencers

Frank Fields

Real Estate Education

Manager

Colibri Real Estate

“The Millionaire Real Estate Agent” by Gary Keller is No. 1 on my list of influential real estate career books. Regardless of what company an agent is with, this book is a powerful guide to success. The first half is about mindset and attitude, while the second half is nuts and bolts information on how to build a successful real estate business. In fact, this information will translate very well into many other industries. After that, I’d say “How to Win Friends and Influence People” by Dale Carnegie should be at the top of any businessperson’s regular reading list.

Influencers

Wendy Forsythe

President

Compass – California and Hawaii

One of my favorite books that impacted me early on in my career and is still relevant today is Les Brown’s “Live Your Dreams.” His message of positivity, hard work, treating people well and dreaming big have been huge motivators for me throughout my career. We all have adversities to carry, but those adversities don’t have to define us. “Live Your Dreams” is a great read when you need to reset and refocus on the reality that the outcome will not always be what you had hoped, but through your commitment and dedication, it can be even better.

