The changing of the seasons provides several opportunities that savvy real estate professionals can lean on to keep their business booming. With spring in the rearview mirror and summer in full swing, it’s not too late to capitalize on seasonal behavior.

While this year’s market has been tough on everyone, leveraging the seasonal behavior of consumers during the summer could pose a significant opportunity for agents willing to reel in more leads for their business.

From drawing in buyers to summer-themed open houses to mixing and mingling with folks at community barbecues and events, here are a few ways to leverage the summer time for your business.

Open house with summer flare

A mainstay of any agent’s arsenal. Setting up open houses with the summer in mind can help give your listings an edge in the market. This includes showcasing summer-friendly features that the home may have like a pool, a finished outdoor deck, landscaping and more. Don’t forget to highlight summertime amenities that may be nearby like beaches and parks.

More sun, more time, more events

Extended daylight coupled with warmer weather provide ample opportunity for agents to host events that can get folks out and about. If you have several listings in the community, try throwing events like a block party where you can create a festive environment that can give buyers a feel for the area. If your sellers are open to the idea, you could also host events like twilight tours—especially if the listing is located with a prime evening view—or themed events to attract potential buyers.

Be a community agent

If you’re looking for a break from planning and hosting events, other organizations in the communities that you operate in may be able to offer additional opportunities to connect with consumers. Try attending and participating in local events in your markets and sponsor community initiatives like barbecues and fairs. Not only will this expand your presence and reach in the neighborhood it will also help boost your sphere of influence while positioning you as the local expert in your market.

Lean on seasonal marketing

From social media to the content featured in your newsletters and website, the summer is a great time to tweak and align your marketing strategy with the season. Provide snapshots of data for the summer market along with forecasts for where things will likely head through the rest of the year. Set up social media campaigns and shout out local events and gatherings that you’ll be hosting or attending and invite folks to reach out to ask you questions. It also doesn’t hurt to feature a mix of content across all your marketing platforms. Programs like ACESocial can help automate and mix up your content offerings this season to keep people coming back to your page.