In the competitive world of real estate, where countless agents vie for listings and clients, it takes something special to truly stand out. Mastering the art of distinguishing yourself from the crowd can lead to remarkable success.

As agents, we should tailor a unique approach to what best fits our personal brand. This method can be simple yet powerful, from curating a memorable personal presentation to setting a high standard for yourself. It can create opportunities for clients to not only remember you, but your brand.

Four strategies to stand out amongst the ever-changing and fiercely competitive real estate market revolve around service, branding yourself, knowing your market and maintaining and curating relationships.

Service

Regardless of the property’s value, whether it’s a modest listing or a multi-million-dollar mansion, you must deliver exceptional service from start to finish. Simply dressing in a suit-and-tie for every appointment is something that you can do that sets you apart from competitors. It brings something that is sort of rare in today’s more casual business environment. Despite the scorching summer heat, I stay committed to this standard, which ultimately translates to dedication and commitment to my clients.

Branding yourself

By standing out, you get the attention you need to make a lasting impression and build trust with your clients. The distinct approach to branding yourself must become synonymous with the high-quality service you provide. From your business cards to your photos, you should only release the highest-quality content. You have to spare no expense in ensuring that your brand exudes excellence, always.

Know your market

To further set yourself apart, you must focus on extensively learning about your market. From studying a map of your specific county to learning about the different areas, research is extremely important. Analyze the kinds of homes that sell in each neighborhood, and their market values. By familiarizing yourself with the intricacies of each community, you will be able to provide your clients with accurate information and expert advice. You have to want to be the best at what you do. To achieve that, you need to ensure that no one around knows more than you do.

Maintain and curate relationships

I call my team “The Advisory” because I want people to know that I will lead them in the right direction and my team is one that you can count on. By taking the time to understand each client’s needs, you have to be able to tailor your services and provide a more personalized experience. By setting clear expectations from the beginning and working tirelessly to ensure that your clients are well-informed every step of the way. Whether it’s over the phone or in person, you must make sure to establish a connection and build a solid foundation with your clients.

Ultimately, in the real estate business or any business, being true to who you are is crucial. I’ve always been “the suit guy” and rather than conforming to current trends, I embrace my over-the-top style because it resonates with my clients. Being 100% authentic has allowed me to connect with clients on a deeper level, and really foster trust and long-lasting relationships. You can pave the same path by going above and beyond, building a strong brand, and consistently expanding your market knowledge, and one day you will truly find a niche in this industry. When it comes to real estate, you must let buyers and sellers know that you are a person they can trust and that your commitment to excellence is unwavering.

Jeremy Pierce is a Referral Channel rCertified℠, Luxury Collection Specialist and Certified New Home Sales Professional (CSP) real estate advisor and team lead with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona Properties.