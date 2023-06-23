Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has announced the company’s mortgage joint venture with Guaranteed Rate, Inc., Guaranteed Rate Affinity (GRA), has been named the 16th largest retail mortgage lender in the United States by mortgage data market publication Scotsman Guide. Since its inception in 2017, GRA has funded more than $53.2B in loans and is home to more than 500 of the nation’s premier loan officers.

“To reach the Sweet 16 in just our sixth year of operation is testament to the strength of the partnership between Guaranteed Rate and Anywhere,” said Don Casey, president and CEO, Anywhere Integrated Services, which includes the GRA mortgage joint venture. “GRA’s leading technology and expert loan officers provide fast, unique solutions for homebuyers, and represent another example of how Anywhere is driving a more integrated and seamless transaction experience for agents and consumers alike.”

“Buying a home is a complex process, but it doesn’t need to feel that way,” said Sue Yannaccone, president and CEO, Anywhere Brands and Anywhere Advisors, the company’s franchise and owned brokerage operations, respectively. “GRA provides our affiliated real estate agents concierge financing services and all the tools they need to deliver time and again for their clients.”

Guaranteed Rate Affinity’s cutting-edge technology and highly experienced licensed loan officers help to solve unique challenges and custom-tailor loan solutions for prospective homebuyers. GRA has one of the fastest digital platforms in the industry; Same Day Mortgage provides home mortgage loan approval in as fast as one day, while with Digital Mortgage program clients can easily complete the loan process in as few as 15 minutes, the company said.

