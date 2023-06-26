When someone marks an achievement, it should be recognized. In real estate, being an “Achiever” means utilizing your skills and putting in the effort to find success for your business, your team and your brand.

For the seventh year in a row, we are searching for Newsmakers from across the U.S. who are making headlines for their commitment and contributions to the residential and/or commercial real estate sectors, as well as going the extra mile to positively impact their peers, colleagues, clients and the communities they serve.

RISMedia’s Real Estate Newsmakers fall into one of six amazing categories: Achievers, Crusaders, Futurists, Influencers, Luminaries and Trailblazers. Each year, RISMedia celebrates the “success stories” in the industry by highlighting honorees in each of these categories. Here, we spotlight some members of the Achievers category.

Achievers celebrates those who have rocketed their business/company/brand to the top, with robust growth and marketing strategies, winning awards for top companies, multi-year strategies for success and so much more.

Take a look at some of our Achievers from the 2023 Class of Real Estate Newsmakers below!

Jaclyn Bild

Broker Associate | Douglas Elliman

Jaclyn Bild was born to achieve success in the world of Miami real estate–coming from a family of real estate and property management services in the area. Her persistence and dedication in the field has garnered her a spot on the 2022 Tom Ferry America’s Best Real Estate Professionals list. She is also an esteemed member of Douglas Elliman’s Diamond Circle, reserved for the top 3% of agents nationwide 2022 Pinnacle Award, the highest achievement possible at the brokerage.

Chris Dietz

President, Global Operations | Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®

As president of Global Operations for Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®, Chris Dietz has been integral to the network’s global growth. In 2022, Dietz successfully hosted the network’s first post-pandemic APAC Forum in Phuket, Thailand. He also led the planning and execution of the 2022 Global Symposium in Cascais, Portugal, which had record attendance with representatives from 30 countries.

Anam Hargey

Broker/Team Lead | @properties

With only two years under her belt in this industry, Anam Hargey had an extremely successful year in 2022. Not only did she start her own team of five brokers with less than two years experience, but they closed over $20 million in sales combined. Her unique team structure puts her in a position of a mentor, guiding her new agents to grow and find more success. In addition to her business achievements, Hargey was one of Top 10 finalists in RISMedia’s first-annual Rookie of the Year award. Her nomination was the result of her investment in education and coaching, as well as incorporating the right technology offerings.

Carlos Matias

Founder & CEO | PropTech Solutions Inc.

Carlos Matias has cultivated a career out of providing real estate professionals worldwide with an arsenal of technologies and solutions to enhance their growth–while building up his own best-in-class name and brand. In 2022, Matias and his company, PropTech Solutions, continued their global expansion–adding CENTURY 21 to the family of clients served, as well as explosive expansion through its partnership with eXp in the brand’s international markets. For Matias, connections have been the focal point of his career-success.

Do you or someone you know have what it takes to be a 2024 Real Estate Newsmaker? If the answer is yes, click here to nominate a real estate professional today! To see the full list of 2023 Real Estate Newsmakers, click here.