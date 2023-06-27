With CEO Bob Goldberg announcing his retirement effective at the end of 2024, the National Association of REALTORS® has formally launched a nationwide search for its next chief executive officer. NAR has outlined its intention to identify candidates with diverse backgrounds and experiences, both inside and outside of the real estate industry.

Reporting to the President and the Board of Directors, NAR stated that their CEO will lead its staff of roughly 350 employees while overseeing annual revenues of over $350 million. The individual will be responsible for goal setting and budget management in concert with the association’s overall strategic plan while executing the priorities and strategic agenda directed by NAR’s BOD.

The position is jointly based in Chicago and Washington, D.C., according to a release, with an expectation for the individual to reside in one of these locations and be regularly present in both NAR office buildings.

NAR’s search committee has stated that qualified candidates will likely have strong experience leading a significant trade association, professional society, or other large and multipart business, with at least 10 years of experience in executive positions. A demonstrated ability to proactively address the trends, challenges and opportunities facing real estate globally will also be emphasized.

National talent firm Career Management Partners is assisting NAR in its search, according to a release. CMP President Joe Frodsham, who has extensive experience across multiple industries leading human resource functions and building cutting-edge talent management systems, will lead his organization’s efforts.

NAR and CMP will engage in initial sourcing for the search through the end of July. For more information, visit www.careermp.com/narceosearch.