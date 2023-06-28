The Realty ONE Group has announced it has signed an exclusive partnership with Dr. Eric Thomas (“E.T.”), a real estate coach, author and motivational speaker. Thomas will provide online coaching services through the ONE University (One.U) business coaching platform.

According to the company, Dr. Thomas agreed to this arrangement after speaking at Realty ONE Group’s ONE Summit International events. Working in collaboration with the ONE.U Learning & Development Team, E.T. produced “Extreme Execution,” a coaching program designed to take Realty ONE Group professionals’ businesses and lives from great to exceptional.

“E.T. delivers the type of coaching and motivation, in a power-punched way! – that our real estate professionals need to take their careers to a whole new level,” said Kuba Jewgieniew, CEO and founder of Realty ONE Group.

For more information, visit https://www.realtyonegroup.com/.