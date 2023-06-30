When buying or selling a home, choosing the right storage facility means selecting the company that offers the things you need to protect your possessions. It needs good security, it needs to be easy to access, and the price needs to be right.

On top of these concerns, you must decide whether you need a climate-controlled storage unit. We will examine the pros and cons of having a climate-controlled storage unit.

There are several things to know about storage units, and this is one of them.

What is climate controlled storage?

Your possessions can be affected by temperature changes. Changes in humidity and extreme temperatures can lead to mold and mildew growth, damaging storage items.

Storage units that are climate-controlled have heating and cooling to ensure the temperature drops below the freezing point. During hot summers, the temperature in the unit will stay in the right range to prevent damage.

The pros and cons of climate-controlled storage

Pros

Possessions won’t be affected by the elements. You don’t have to worry about returning to the storage unit only to find changes in the weather have created problems. Mold will grow in damp conditions, which can be created by condensation caused by changes in temperature.

Increased security. Most of the time, climate-controlled units are situated in larger buildings without direct access. This increases security with less chance of someone attempting to enter your unit.

Electricity supply. Since these units have heating and cooling, there’s a good chance they will also have electricity. This is an advantage if you need to organize things in the unit, as you will have proper lighting.

Cleaner units. These units will likely be cleaner than outside storage units because they are inside. This should mean less dust and dirt contaminating or damaging your items.

Cons

Higher costs. The cost of climate-controlled units is higher than a basic unit. Since they are more expensive to build and run, the cost has to be passed onto the renter. Price is usually one of the most crucial considerations when renting a storage unit.

Limited hours. You will likely have around-the-clock access to your possessions with an outside unit. This is less likely as the unit will be inside the storage facility. If access outside business hours isn’t something you think you need, this won’t be a problem.

What do you need to put in the unit? If your belongings could benefit from climate controls, it will be worth the extra expense. Many things won’t benefit from these controls, so you must be sure you need them.

What items need climate-controlled storage?

The following types of items should be stored in climate-controlled units:

Electronic items

Artwork

Books

Documents

Clothes and linen

Furniture

Musical instruments

Vinyl, wax, and plastic

Cosmetics and medical supplies

Many items could fall into the above categories.

Nothing made of paper can be damaged if not stored in controlled conditions where mold and mildew will easily grow. If you are storing important documents, like birth certificates or financial records, they will also benefit from the extra security these units typically offer.

Anything you value, like antiques and family heirlooms, should get extra protection from the elements. Vinyl, wax, and plastic can melt if the heat in the unit increases too much, so climate controls are better in hotter areas for these items.

You don’t want to return to your storage unit only to find your collection of vinyl records has warped and melted.

Cosmetics can become unusable because of too much heat or humidity. Medical supplies must be stored within certain temperatures; if they aren’t, they won’t be effective.

Furniture is usually made of wood, fabric, and metal and will be damaged by changes in temperature and humidity. Electronics are easily damaged by water, so changes in humidity could cause irreparable damage because of condensation.

How to find storage units with climate control?

The best way to find climate-controlled storage units is by searching online. Type into the search box climate-controlled storage units near me, and you will likely find the options closest to your location.

Final thoughts

Temperature and humidity changes can do a lot of damage to your possessions when in storage. It will be a huge waste of money if you store items for a long time and then have to dispose of them because they’ve been damaged. If these items have sentimental value, it will be even more of a loss.

If you have possessions that you want to stay in perfect condition, choosing a climate-controlled storage unit is the sensible choice. Even if you only plan to store your stuff briefly, you are taking a big risk by not using climate-controlled facilities.

Bill Gassett is a nationally recognized real estate leader who has been helping people buy and sell MetroWest Massachusetts real estate for the past 35 years.