The January issue of RISMedia’s Real Estate magazine is now available, and not to be missed are several exclusive features, including an in-depth look at Anywhere Brands a year after their rebranding and how they are using their size and scale to their advantage to double down on their mission. In addition, we take a look at AI in real estate marketing, using NAR REALTOR Benefits® to grow income, and the Broker Confidence Index for May.

On the Cover

Strength in Scale

Sue Yannaccone discusses how Anywhere® is leveraging its reach to unlock opportunities for brokers and agents

Some are quick to criticize big companies. They’re not nimble. They’re too bureaucratic. They’re out of touch with employees and customers. These are just some of the common complaints often lodged at the corporate behemoths of the world. There are some organizations, however, that know how to turn size and scale into a hard-to-replicate advantage, and Anywhere Real Estate Inc. stands among them. Roughly one year out from its rebranding, the company is doubling down on its mission to make the real estate transaction simpler for anyone, anywhere. In this month’s cover story, Sue Yannaccone, president and CEO of Anywhere Brands and Anywhere Advisors, discusses how she is doubling down on Anywhere’s mission.

Highlights

AI-Powered Real Estate Marketing Is Here To Stay. Are You Ready?

Real estate agents and brokerages alike are going all-in with AI—with a healthy dose of discretion.

How REALTORS® Can Diversify Income Streams and Boost Their Business in an Evolving Market

Learn how you can boost your business and gain marketshare in this challenging environment through NAR REALTOR Benefits®

Debt Ceiling, Rate Jitters Ding Broker Confidence

RISMedia’s Broker Confidence Index skidded in May, falling to its lowest reading of the year.

