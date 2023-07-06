Dana Potter

President and Founder

Pinnacle Estate Properties, Inc., a member of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®

Westlake Village, California

https://pinnacleestate.com

Region served: Southern California, including Conejo Valley, Santa Clarita Valley, San Fernando Valley and the Malibu Beach areas

Years in real estate: 44

Number of offices: 11

Number of agents: 1,210

What factors have played a part in the longevity of Pinnacle Estate Properties, Inc.?

We started back in 1985, and we started very small. Being independent, we felt that we could build a company where we could advance ahead of the competition by being agile. Our longevity stems from the ability to adapt to all types of marketplaces and being willing to take chances so that when everyone else is going in one direction, we go in a different direction. You’ve got to be able to take risks, but you’ve got to take calculated risks. As owners, we get tremendous satisfaction from coaching our sales professionals to achieve the success they desire.

With new offices in Camarillo and Porter Ranch, what advice do you have for those looking to expand their real estate portfolio?

We’re in a marketplace where sales are shrinking, and as a general rule, what you see in these types of markets is companies downsizing and getting leaner and meaner. But we don’t think that way. Instead, we look for opportunities. Our Camarillo office was fully staffed, full of successful agents and operational by the time we opened, so it was an easy transition. The location of our Vineyard office in Porter Ranch was truly one of a kind, with views overlooking the valley—an area where we have had incredible success. Both offices are nearly full, so the risk was minimized.

How are continued learning opportunities vital to the success of your agents?

My business partners and I have been through numerous seminars, workshops and retreats over the years, but the Ninja Installation workshop we took part in earlier this year was by far the best. Our four-day installation in February was incredible, and we are doing our second installation in October. The thing I love about Ninja is the same thing I love about being an owner of a real estate company: It’s all about friendships and relationships. If you can build closer friendships, your company is going to be successful.

Describe the current consumer-confidence climate in your area.

People are very sophisticated. They pay attention to the news, and even if they’re not personally impacted by rising interest rates, they see what they’re doing to the marketplace. Ridiculous amounts of government giveaways and government spending led to inflation, then the Fed took too long to raise rates, which resulted in playing catch-up with inflation. The sad part in all of this is that Americans (not just homeowners) are negatively impacted by these choices. Considering that consumer confidence is starting to wither a bit, real estate is still relatively strong, primarily because of the shortage of inventory.

How do you use technology to better serve your agents and clients?

Our Pinnacle Hub offers agents a system that features solutions for listing presentations, database management, social media posts, classes on video, agent websites, document storage, connections to available marketing programs and education through Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® (LeadingRE). Leveraging our affiliation with LeadingRE has been a difference-maker in our growth. Our clients are better served because our agents now have more time to build great friendships and relationships with the consumer.

For more information, please visit https://www.leadingre.com.