Inside Real Estate has launched their Spring/Summer 2023 release. The showcase is designed to highlight the company’s new business strategies and solutions, helping clients stay one step ahead in today’s market. Highlights of the release include:

New solutions: AI features to revolutionize client communication; Success Assurance to handle lead qualification and nurturing with a team of lead concierges responding on behalf of an agent 24/7; digital marketing teams expertly trained to reach target audiences and maximize spend; a trusted back-office solution to handle every back-office task and optimize front-office and back-office capabilities; and a new, expanded solution designed specifically for top-performing real estate teams

Product enhancements: New premium, customizable website templates showcase brands and highlight value; CORE Listing Machine & Design Center, an automated listing marketing suite, has more ways than ever to promote a brand across any channel; and CORE Home delights consumers with an enhanced, collaborative and intuitive new experience.

A dedication to customer success: Expanded teams, new training options, better experiences, and unparalleled service.

“We are thrilled to introduce these new innovations in products, services and community experiences to our clients,” said Joe Skousen, CEO of Inside Real Estate. “From AI advancements to unique and customized packages for top teams, we offer seamless solutions for front-office, back-office and homeownership. Our unwavering commitment as a technology partner to our clients is stronger than ever as we lead the way in success-driven solutions and personalized service offerings. We can’t wait to kick off this year’s Spring/Summer Release, knowing the success it will inspire.”

“Today, we are excited to announce the first steps in incorporating generative AI into the kvCORE Platform,” said Nick Macey, president, Inside Real Estate. “These groundbreaking features collectively make up Smart Assistant, powered by AI, and will help our customers apply this transformational technology to their businesses in ways that support the crucial relationships they have with their customers as a trusted, local real estate expert. This marks another significant stride in innovation and serves as just the beginning of our ambitious five-year vision.”

Inside Real Estate showcased their Spring/Summer ‘23 Release in a live webinar on June 29, 2023.

For more information, visit https://www.insiderealestate.com/