As the real estate market continues to shift, competition is at an all-time high, causing brokers and their agents to find new paths to success. The brokerages that are playing on their strengths while adapting to the constant flux of the market are the ones gaining a competitive edge and winning big.

This September, nine dynamic and influential real estate leaders will share their creative ideas for gaining a competitive advantage and staying a step ahead. The two-part panel discussion titled, “The Secrets to Gaining a Competitive Edge,” will take place at RISMedia’s 35th Annual CEO & Leadership Exchange.

The event, which gathers more than 500 top-level real estate thought leaders, will occur on September 5 – 7 at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, D.C.

Happening on the afternoon of September 6, the two-part panel discussion will dive into the following topics:

Finding new ways to expand your business by growing into new opportunities

Coaching and training agents to give them a leg up in the market

Utilizing technology to stay ahead of the curve

Innovating to better respond to market and client needs

Learning from the success of both your peers and your competitors

The Secrets to Gaining a Competitive Edge, parts one and two, will feature the following industry leaders:



MODERATORS

Morgan Carey, CEO, Real Estate Webmasters

For over 19 years, Carey and his team have worked with the best, brightest and most successful agents, teams, brokers and enterprise players. Carey specializes in product design and development, paid lead generation, SEO, AI, proptech investing and real estate development. He recently founded www.listingsbylocations.com, a global MLS portal that leverages AI to syndicate and promote real estate listings worldwide.

Dave McGhee, Coach & VP, Buffini & Company

Over the last 12 years, McGhee has helped hundreds of small-business owners maximize their potential, increase their income and achieve more balance in their lives. Today, he leads the team of Buffini & Company Business Coaches. With his background in real estate, coaching, business and marketing, McGhee has learned the techniques to catapult your success and achieve at your highest level.

PANELISTS

Kymber Lovett-Menkiti, President/Regional Director, MG Residential, Keller Williams Capital Properties, Keller Williams Realty International

A leader in many rights, Lovett-Menkiti is the highest-ranking leader of color at KWRI. As the co-chair of the Keller Williams National Social Equity Task Force, Lovett-Menkiti played an integral role in the formal addition of Equity to the core values of KWRI. She also sits on the boards of Crittenton Services of Greater Washington, Step Afrika! and Amplify.

Kyle Hunter, General Manager, Franchise, Lone Wolf Technologies

Hunter brings many years of real estate technology, operations and go-to-market experience. He’s an experienced sales director and has been affiliated with Lone Wolf for over a decade in various areas ranging from customer success to sales. Prior to that, Hunter’s wide array of experience includes real estate consulting, relationship management, human resources, finance and operations.

Drayton Saunders, President, Michael Saunders & Company

As president of Michael Saunders & Company, Saunders continues to build on a 47-year culture of service, ensuring the company maintains its focus on people, growth and the evolving ways it serves buyers and sellers in an ever-changing real estate market. Saunders is committed to the success of Suncoast communities and is involved in numerous organizations and committees, including serving as president of the 2022-2023 Stellar MLS board of directors.

Eric Fite, COO, CENTURY 21 Judge Fite

Fite is a third-generation real estate broker and his “why” is very simple: to continue and grow the legacy of what his grandparents started over eight decades ago by helping real estate professionals, title officers, insurance agents, escrow officers, property managers, support staff and leadership team deliver consistent world-class service to the community. Fite operates the company with a set of core values and proven processes that guide its decisions in goal-setting, strategic planning, solving issues and bringing talent onto the team.

Kendall Bonner, Team Leader, The Kendall Bonner Team at eXp Realty

Bonner is an accomplished leader, motivational speaker, serial entrepreneur and Florida-licensed attorney. Bonner believes that the future is digital, and has gained influence as an authority on real estate marketing, technology and social media. She has written multiple books, including “So… You Think You Want to Be a Real Estate Agent,” which she co-authored with two other respected real estate professionals.

Anthony Lamacchia, Broker/Owner/CEO, Lamacchia Realty Inc.

Lamacchia is considered an industry expert, having done hundreds of television appearances on the local news and many speaking engagements at national industry conferences. He is passionate about providing all agents and employees in the company with top-notch technology, tools, systems and training to excel in their careers and grow their businesses.

Rebecca Thomson, Regional VP, Coldwell Banker Realty

Known for visionary leadership style, eloquence and inspiration, Thomson’s expertise is sought after for high-level strategy decisions including service on numerous executive searches and instrumental in developing strategic plans for organizations throughout the industry. She provides sound consulting and leverages deep leadership and industry knowledge to ensure agents achieve an outstanding level of success.

RISMedia’s 35th annual CEO & Leadership Exchange will gather the industry’s top minds to discuss the most critical trends and issues impacting the year so far, and outline strategies for success in the fourth quarter and into 2024. More than 100 brokerage executives and industry experts featured in over 25 panel discussions and presentations will help you make sense of what’s transpired so far in 2023, and share tangible advice for defining your destiny moving forward.

