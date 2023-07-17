For the relentless sales professionals affiliated with the CENTURY 21 System, giving back isn’t an add-on or requirement. It’s a passion and an integral part of the brand.

Woven into the fabric of who they are, the network will host the CENTURY 21 International Week of Giving (expanding the scope of its annual day of giving that coincides with its brand anniversary) from July 24 to July 28. This week celebrates the philanthropic efforts of the CENTURY 21 system members throughout the year as well as the brand’s 40-plus year commitment to Easterseals.

Committed to making an impact every single day in the communities in which they live, work and play, CENTURY 21 independent franchisees and affiliated sales professionals continue to raise the bar—making a difference in the lives of those looking to buy or sell a home in addition to the community at large.

“As a network of real estate professionals, the CENTURY 21 brand is committed to elevating communities across the country and around the world,” says Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “As integral members of the neighborhoods they serve, this commitment goes far beyond just helping them achieve the dream of homeownership. It also means stepping up when your neighbors, your friends and those underrepresented communities are most in need.”

With a philanthropic spirit that’s second to none, the CENTURY 21 System has raised $135 million for Easterseals since 1979. These funds serve to help further promote Easterseals’ mission to enhance the quality of life and expand access to healthcare, education and employment for millions of people with disabilities, including veterans and seniors.

“Easterseals is our biggest charitable organization from a company standpoint, because they give back to the local community, and we believe strongly in their mission to help people with disabilities,” says Michael Killmer, broker/owner of CENTURY 21 North Homes Realty in Lynnwood, Washington.

Passionate about giving back, Killmer notes that it all begins with the firm’s mission statement.

“The mission of our company is to help change people’s lives, and that mission to help people extends out into the community,” says Killmer. “It’s baked into our DNA.”

A Top 10 CENTURY 21 network Easterseals fundraiser, CENTURY 21 North Homes Realty raised over $44K for Easterseals in 2022.

“It’s who we are,” adds Killmer, who points to the firm’s annual golf tournament as one of the biggest events the firm hosts to support Easterseals Washington.

Now in its 16th year, on August 9, 150 golfers will come together to raise money that will be used to help children and adults with disabilities thrive throughout Washington State.

“Our annual golf tournament isn’t about the company,” says Killmer. “It’s about Easterseals. We have a bunch of people from the charity participating in the event, so it’s a great way for Easterseals to push out their message and gain greater exposure within the community.”

But it doesn’t end there, as CENTURY 21 North Homes Realty also raises funds throughout the year with each home they sell through their Closings for Kids program.

“A lot of our sales professionals participate in this program, which donates a percentage or set dollar amount of their commission check to Easterseals at closing,” says Killmer, who goes on to explain that people are seeking to do business with his company because of the charitable work they do.

“I recently hired a new branch leader, a managing broker for one of our Oregon offices, who told me that one of the main reasons she wanted to come work for us after she began Googling us is because of what we do for the communities, what we do for charity and what we do for Easterseals,” says Killmer.

“Charitable giving has to come from the heart. It’s a personal thing, and if you don’t believe in the cause or the program, you’re not going to give your time, energy and effort to help it,” adds Killmer, who wholeheartedly believes that real estate agents have to love their community to work in the industry they’re in.

“We are incredibly thankful to the CENTURY 21® brand and its network members for their longtime commitment to Easterseals,” says Easterseals President and CEO Kendra Davenport. “We continue to be amazed by the extraordinary efforts of CENTURY 21 affiliated brokers and agents across North America—from annual fundraising campaigns to the unique charity events they put together. Along with their support, Easterseals is leading the way to full equity, inclusion and access through life-changing disability and community services. Together, we’re empowering people with disabilities, families and communities to be full and equal participants in society.”

“We are thrilled to celebrate the CENTURY 21 International Week of Giving by showcasing the amazing efforts that our relentless CENTURY 21 affiliated brokers and agents are putting forward every single day to make a true local impact,” concludes Miedler.

If you’d like to get involved in this year’s CENTURY 21 International Week of Giving, make a donation to Easterseals by visiting https://www.easterseals.com/c21giving. For all donations made between July 24 – 28, Century 21 Real Estate LLC will match up to $50K.