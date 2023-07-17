In this ever-changing real estate landscape, it is vital for agents and brokers alike to look ahead for the success of their business. “Futurists” in real estate are a special type, always ready to learn and adapt to the newest resources and strategies for success and growth.

For the seventh year in a row, we are searching for Newsmakers from across the U.S. who are making headlines for their commitment and contributions to the residential real estate industry, as well as going the extra mile to positively impact their peers, colleagues, clients and the communities they serve.

Nominate a Newsmaker

RISMedia’s Real Estate Newsmakers fall into one of six amazing categories: Achievers, Crusaders, Futurists, Influencers, Luminaries and Trailblazers. Each year, RISMedia celebrates the “forward-thinkers” in the Real Estate Newsmakers Futurists category.

In this category, we feature those who are working to change the conversation in the ever-changing real estate landscape to help ensure success into the future.

Take a look at some of our Futurists from the 2023 Class of Real Estate Newsmakers below.

Mark Choey

Founder & CEO | HighNote

Mark Choey founded HighNote with a “vision to better the real estate industry—for agents, brokerage owners and the consumer.” HighNote enables agents/brokers to send any kind of presentation—listing, offers, recruiting, etc.—via a single link, and then provides real-time tracking back to the sender, making it possible for them to better understand what the recipient is interested in. With his experience in the industry, Choey brought to the company “a unique understanding of what agents and brokers need to grow their business,” and the company’s success in 2022 demonstrates his commitment to bringing the industry closer to the future.

Alisande Heriyanto

Vice President of Product and Tech Support | The Corcoran Group

In an effort to increase accessibility on Corcoran.com, Alisande Heriyanto added a dozen new languages and 15 new currencies to the site, including Bitcoin, making Corcoran the first residential real estate firm to offer listings priced in cryptocurrency. As the rental market exploded in New York City, her team created internal agent tools and site enhancements to support this increased need. From a system that helps track rentals of new development projects – allowing agents to provide insights back to developers – to a database where agents can create listings and opt-in to get rental leads, Heriyanto’s thoughtful innovations support Corcoran’s broader strategy.

John Manasco

COO | Stone Martin Builders

In 2022, John Manasco was promoted to the role of chief operating officer at Stone Martin Builders. He aims to improve the customer experience and exceed expectations in the home building and purchasing process. Manasco does that by focusing on hiring, training and improving efficiency and communication. Manasco oversees a team of 104 employees. Under his leadership, Stone Martin Builders rose to No. 69 on the 2022 Builder 100 list of top home builders in the United States and closed on a record 905 homes.

Charlotte Simonelli

CFO | Anywhere Real Estate Inc.

Throughout 2022, ‘change’ was the word of the year for Anywhere Real Estate Inc., and for Charlotte Simonelli, nothing met the level of positive change more than how she managed the finances of the $8 billion company. Having successfully led efforts to strengthen the company’s balance sheet to unlock additional value and revenue, Simonelli placed Anywhere in a prime position to achieve the company’s bold goals. Under her leadership in 2022, the company realized a net debt reduction of $1.8 billion, operated with a significantly lower cost of capital and received important upgrades from rating agencies. With an eye toward the future of the transaction, Simonelli is showing investors and market participants that Anywhere is financially built to last.

Do you or someone you know have what it takes to be a 2024 Real Estate Newsmaker? If the answer is yes, click here to nominate a real estate professional today! To see the full list of 2023 Real Estate Newsmakers, click here.